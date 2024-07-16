How Do Marla Maples And Melania Trump Really Feel About Each Other?

Donald Trump doesn't have the best track record when it comes to marriage but there's apparently no bad blood between his second and third wives, Marla Maples and Melania Trump, despite their shared history. During Tiffany Trump's 2022 wedding to businessman Michael Boulos, Maples notably gave a speech in which she shouted out both Donald and his current wife by name. "I just want to thank your wonderful father, Donald, and the beautiful Melania and all the family for holding so close to Tiffany throughout the years," the former model gushed (via SheKnows). Maples continued, "It's been a bit of a ride for everyone, but the warmth you all share together is what holds this family together. If we all stay strong together, we're going to help hold the world together."

The former president's second wife was clearly speaking from experience since she's a regular at family gatherings — especially when Tiffany is the focus, such as at her lavish nuptials. The three women posed together at Tiffany's bridal shower (via Instagram) alongside at the rehearsal dinner. Suffice it to say, Melania and Maples definitely don't have an issue sharing the same space, which is in stark contrast to how Donald's first wife, Ivana Trump, interacted, or more often chose not to, with both women.