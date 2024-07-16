How Do Marla Maples And Melania Trump Really Feel About Each Other?
Donald Trump doesn't have the best track record when it comes to marriage but there's apparently no bad blood between his second and third wives, Marla Maples and Melania Trump, despite their shared history. During Tiffany Trump's 2022 wedding to businessman Michael Boulos, Maples notably gave a speech in which she shouted out both Donald and his current wife by name. "I just want to thank your wonderful father, Donald, and the beautiful Melania and all the family for holding so close to Tiffany throughout the years," the former model gushed (via SheKnows). Maples continued, "It's been a bit of a ride for everyone, but the warmth you all share together is what holds this family together. If we all stay strong together, we're going to help hold the world together."
The former president's second wife was clearly speaking from experience since she's a regular at family gatherings — especially when Tiffany is the focus, such as at her lavish nuptials. The three women posed together at Tiffany's bridal shower (via Instagram) alongside at the rehearsal dinner. Suffice it to say, Melania and Maples definitely don't have an issue sharing the same space, which is in stark contrast to how Donald's first wife, Ivana Trump, interacted, or more often chose not to, with both women.
Is Marla Maples putting on a brave face with Melania for Tiffany's sake?
Although Marla Maples tends to only pop up at Trump family events centered around her beloved daughter, Tiffany Trump, in April 2023 she celebrated Easter at Mar-a-Lago with her former husband and his current wife, among several others. According to People, in since-deleted photos posted on Instagram, a smiling Maples and Tiffany posed with a friend in sweet Spring outfits. It was notably the first time Melania Trump had been seen in public following her husband's indictment in his criminal hush money trial (she was conspicuously absent from court once everything kicked off proper).
Maples likely wants to ensure her daughter remains close with her father, especially since Donald Trump's presidency reportedly hurt his relationship with Tiffany, which would explain why she's willing to attend family events regardless of whether it might be somewhat uncomfortable with Melania. The controversial politician has frequently been called out for having a less close relationship with Tiffany than his other children, especially Ivanka Trump, who's long been rumored to be the former "Apprentice" host's favorite.
Tiffany publicly supported her father's political career, including by making a speech at the 2020 Republican National Convention, but even so author Gwenda Blair, who penned the biography "The Trumps," informed Business Insider that very same year, "I don't think she's part of the brand. And for Donald Trump, the brand Trump is everything."
Ivana Trump wasn't a fan of either Melania or Marla Maples
The fact that Melania Trump and Marla Maples appear to have no issue being in the same room together is worth pointing out chiefly because Donald Trump's first wife, the late Ivana Trump, didn't have any time for either of them. Ivana infamously clarified that she'd always be the real first lady, bragging to ABC News in 2017 that she still regularly spoke to the then-president. Melania reasoned at the time that Ivana was simply looking for attention, but she did pay her respects when Donald's first wife passed away in 2022. As for Maples, Ivana openly blamed her for ruining their marriage.
These days, Maples remains staunchly dedicated to her former husband, even proudly telling The Evening Standard in July 2024 that she'd be honored to serve as Donald's vice president. "Right now everyone [in the Trump family] is just seeing how we can help," the former model reasoned, adding that she was willing to help in any way she could. This is in stark contrast to Melania who was missing from the campaign trail. While Ivana considered herself the real first lady and Maples was willing to join the Trump White House as VP should the need arise Melania, who famously hated being in the public eye during Donald's presidency, tries to stay out of it as much as possible.
As a source disclosed to CNN, "She is very selective and methodical in what she wants to do and how she presents herself."