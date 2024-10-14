A Timeline Of All King Charles And Diana's Rumored Affairs

Then-Prince Charles might've stepped outside his marriage first, but he wasn't the only one to do so. Princess Diana had extramarital affairs, too, and one was allegedly with her bodyguard Barry Mannakee, whom she first met in 1985. In a recording, Princess Diana once said, "I tell you one of the biggest crutches of my life, which I don't find easy to discuss, was when I was 24, 25, I fell deeply in love with somebody who worked in this environment. And he was the greatest friend I've ever had," as reported by NBC News, and she's thought to be talking about Mannakee, though Diana never confirmed the man's identity.

Diana went on to note that she tried to see him as much as she could, and that being around him made her happy. The princess said she saw him as somewhat of a father figure, and she wanted to be praised by him. Diana never confirmed whether her relationship with the man became physical, but they did apparently discuss running away together. "I was quite happy to give all this up ... At the moment, at the time it was quite something to have all this, just to go off and live with him. Can you believe it?" she said. "And he kept saying he thought it was a good idea, too." Mannakee tragically died in a motorcycle accident in 1987, and Diana reportedly believed that he was intentionally killed to stop their relationship from continuing. "That was the biggest blow of my life, I must say. That was a real killer," Diana said of his death.

