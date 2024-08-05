Everything The Royals Have Reportedly Said About King Charles And Queen Camilla's Relationship

Princess Diana and King Charles III's marriage was toxic from the outset. In 1986, five years into the couple's marriage, Charles reportedly resumed his affair with long-time mistress Camilla, Queen Consort. Ultimately, Charles and Camilla couldn't hide their affair from Princess Diana, who soon confronted her love rival.

In 1989, Diana made her feelings about the affair clear. "I said, 'I know what's going on between you and Charles, and I just want you to know that,'" Diana said, per biographer Andrew Morton's book "Diana: Her True Story." "She said to me: 'You've got everything you ever wanted. All the men in the world fall in love with you, and you've got two beautiful children, what more do you want?' So I said, 'I want my husband.'"

By 1994, the couple had separated and Charles publicly admitted to cheating on Diana. In her infamous interview with the BBC's Martin Bashir (transcribed by PBS), Diana spoke about Charles and Camilla's relationship with remarkable candor. She revealed that she had been keenly aware of the affair and the discovery led to an exacerbation of her bulimia. "By the change of behavioral pattern in my husband; for all sorts of reasons that a woman's instinct produces; you just know," she said. Later, she cited the difficulties of being unwittingly thrust into a throuple. "Well, there were three of us in this marriage, so it was a bit crowded," she mused.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).