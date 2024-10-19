Taylor Swift Lived A Lavish Life In Her Childhood Home Before Fame
Whether they want to be or not, practically every person on the planet is aware of Taylor Swift. Few celebrities have reached her level of stardom or power. Whether Swift is making headlines for endorsing a presidential candidate or bringing even more fans to the NFL thanks to her relationship with tight end Travis Kelce, there's no question that the pop superstar has major pull. And yes, she also pulls in major bank. In 2023, she officially reached billionaire status.
Long before she became the wealthiest female musician in the world, Taylor was just a girl in a small Pennsylvania town. While she hasn't always known what it's like to be a billionaire, that's not to say she's new to living comfortably. Taylor not only grew up well-off, but her parents, Scott and Andrea Swift, had the means to relocate for the sake of her budding career when she was still a kid — and it sounds like the family didn't stretch themselves thin to make the move from Pennsylvania to Tennessee happen. "We've always told her that this is not about putting food on our table or making our dreams come true," Andrea told Entertainment Weekly in 2008. "There would always be an escape hatch into normal life if she decided this wasn't something she had to pursue."
Before Taylor and her family settled down in a city just outside of Nashville, they lived on a Christmas tree farm in West Reading, Pennsylvania, and then in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. By all accounts, their home in Wyomissing was nothing to sneeze at.
Taylor Swift's childhood home was a fairytale
It's no stretch to say Taylor Swift's parents did well for themselves before their kid became one of the biggest stars in recent history. Her father, Scott Swift, worked as a financial advisor for Merrill Lynch, while mom Andrea Swift worked as a marketing manager in the world of advertising before she had kids. Evidently, Scott and Andrea had more than enough to support their aspiring musician daughter. According to The Times, Scott spent nearly $10,000 on a personal recording studio for a young Taylor and bought 3% of Big Machine Records when she was signed at age 15. What's more, when the family moved to Hendersonville, Tennessee, Scott didn't have to start his own career over. Rather, he moved his Merrill Lynch office to Nashville.
Before they headed to the City of Music, the Swift family lived in a stunning house in Wyomissing, Pennsylvania. The home, which clocks in at 3,560 square feet, is a five-bedroom Georgian Colonial that features multiple fireplaces, a sprawling kitchen, and decks off of the bedrooms. This does not even include the outdoor space, which includes a heated pool and hot tub. The house, which was built in 1929, has nice views, too. "It's almost like the top of the hill in Wyomissing," real estate agent Eric P. Miller dished to Business Insider in 2023. "It's a great location, without question."
The house last sold in 2022 for about $800,000. While that may be chump change to Taylor now, it's certainly a hefty price tag for most.