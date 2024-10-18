Trump Once Totally Changed Up His Hair & Makeup And Was Virtually Unrecognizable

When you think of Donald Trump, a few defining features likely come to mind: yellow comb-over, unflattering suit and tie combination, and, of course, the thickly made-up orange spray tan. This image has become a staple of Trump's public persona since his days on "The Apprentice," so much so that it's practically impossible to picture him any other way. But as unlikely as it seems, there was once a remarkable moment when he ditched his signature schtick, leaving people utterly baffled.

Advertisement

In June 2019, the former president attended McLean Bible Church in Vienna, Virginia following the Virginia Beach mass shooting. Unlike his usual polished, albeit gauche, public appearance, Trump materialized at the scene with a completely different style. His hair was slicked back, a far cry from his typical hairdo, and his face seemed notably free of the lurid fake tan and makeup he's often seen with. He had ditched his usual suit in favor of a more casual golfing outfit and, with his golf shoes still on his feet, hinted that he had come straight from the course to the photo op (via Facebook).