Tragic Details About Twilight Star Taylor Lautner
Taylor Lautner was just 16 years old when he starred in "Twilight," a franchise that has since become something of a cultural phenomenon. As Jacob Black, the hunky shape-shifting werewolf heartthrob, he vied for Bella Swan's affection over the course of five movies, often without a shirt. By the time "Twilight" was released in 2008, despite the massive following the book series had, there was no way for Lautner to foresee how much his life was about to change.
The actor was launched into the spotlight and quickly became an icon after having acted for several years beforehand, most notably as Shark Boy in "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl." Since then, Lautner and the rest of the cast of "Twilight" have changed a lot, with some going on to have more successful careers than others.
While it seemed he couldn't escape the frenzy of fans and paparazzi, the movie star fortunately had his parents to keep him grounded. As he told CNN in August 2022, "Even when I was filming movies, when I was home, I still had to take out the trash. I still had to mow the lawn." He joked that his parents didn't care about his movie star status and that he was still expected to do his chores. It's fortunate that Lautner had a solid support system at the time, as the actor endured a series of tragic events over the years, leading him to take a huge step back from the spotlight.
Taylor Swift aired their dirty laundry after they broke up
Back in October 2009, two incredibly popular Taylors were the talk of the town. The second "Twilight" movie, "New Moon," was set to be released the following month, which fans knew would heat up the tension between Taylor Lautner's Jacob Black and Robert Pattinson's Edward Cullen. Taylor Swift's album "Fearless" had been a smash hit the year prior, so it seemed to make sense when the two got together, and thus their celebrity couple name, "Taylor Squared," was born.
At this point in time, Swift was known for brief flings that resulted in iconic songs, and Lautner unfortunately didn't get off any easier than Joe Jonas, Joe Alwyn, or Jake Gyllenhaal. By the end of the year, it was Splitsville for the werewolf and then-country star, and a new song was in the works. When Swift released her 2010 album "Speak Now," it was immediately theorized that the apologetic track "Back to December" was about Lautner. It wasn't until 2016 that the actor confirmed that the song was indeed about his split from Swift.
In December 2023, while Lautner and his wife were on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the "Twilight" star finally admitted that the "All Too Well" singer "absolutely" broke up with him. However, Swift and Lautner have made up and are good friends today, as he added, "One of the greater things to happen in my life over the last year is the rekindling of our friendship."
He resented his fame during Twilight
As many awkward moments there are in "Twilight," many of which live on as memes today, there were even more scenes that had fans obsessing over the two leading men. Robert Pattinson was seven years older than his on-screen rival Taylor Lautner and, having already gotten a taste of fame from his "Harry Potter" days, he seemed to handle his sudden popularity differently. Undoubtedly, the entire cast of "Twilight" was bombarded throughout the late noughties, but Lautner really struggled with it all.
During a sit-down interview on "Today" in January 2022, Lautner looked back at this time in his life, saying, "Not many things in life can come and happen overnight. Fame can." The actor recalled the difficulty he had even leaving his house while starring in the first few "Twilight" movies, saying he was constantly followed by paparazzi and screaming fans. "I went so many years either not leaving my house, or if I did, hat, sunglasses, and just like, scared," Lautner explained. Eventually, he just stopped going out altogether due to the anxiety such instantaneous fame had brought him.
In May 2023, the "Twilight" star spoke on SiriusXM, saying he now has "only fond memories" of those years. "I was always incredibly thankful and feel super blessed for what it brought me, but maybe there was a little bit of resentment deep in there," Lautner explained, as he had grown to wish for normalcy over time.
Taylor Lautner's career didn't take off after Twilight
While Kristen Stewart went on to star in several movies, even earning herself an Oscar nomination for her performance in "Spencer," and Robert Pattinson secured his place as the new face of Batman, Taylor Lautner's career stalled after "Twilight." There are a number of reasons why his projects never seemed to compare to his co-stars', but it seemed to have all started with 2011's "Abduction."
At this point, Lautner was slated to become a huge star and had even been offered major roles in action flicks "Max Steel" and "Northern Lights." He wound up dropping out of both projects, as he'd been granted the lead in Universal's Stretch Armstrong film, but this movie never came to be. After starring in "Abduction" alongside Lily Collins, the "Twilight" actor's big chance at proving himself as a leading man, the offers slowed down — but it wasn't from a lack of interest on Lautner's part. "My goal is to continue to challenge myself to a wide variety of roles and genres," he told Collider at the time.
Sadly, "Abduction" received abysmal ratings. As one producer told The Hollywood Reporter in March 2015, "His first movie just wasn't very good, and it didn't justify what he was asking for at the time." Meanwhile, Stewart had starred in "The Runaways" and "Snow White and the Huntsman," while Pattinson worked on movies like "Remember Me" and "Water for Elephants," demonstrating their talents outside of the "Twilight"-verse.
He was dropped by his publicist
Given that Taylor Lautner was just a kid when he got his start in acting, it's no surprise that his parents were very protective. Initially, the actor's parents' authority over him seemed to be nothing more than a joke, especially when he was still a teenager living at home. Lautner once told M Magazine back in 2009, "My dad says I can't date until I'm 28. I'm definitely hoping to negotiate that one down."
However, it seems that the "Twilight" star's dad is a little more difficult than many first believed. According to an announcement by The Hollywood Reporter in June 2011, just before the release of Lautner's highly anticipated "Abduction," the actor's publicist dropped him. Robin Baum of Slate PR, who also worked for Johnny Depp and Daniel Craig, had represented him for just three months when she cut ties with Lautner, and rumors began to spread that his father was to blame. "Word is, his father, Daniel Lautner, isn't the easiest guy to work with," the publication quipped, noting that Baum and Taylor's team did not have any comments on the change.
2015 brought some more flops to his filmography
With "The Twilight Saga" officially in Taylor Lautner's rearview, the actor had the freedom to branch out and prove to the world he could be more than just Jacob Black. Tragically, whether it was down to less-than-stellar offers or his poor decision-making, the actor's next couple of projects were total flops.
Lautner's next project was "Tracers," which was originally filmed in 2013 and released two years later, and showcased him yet again as an action star. Unfortunately, it received just a 24% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, but Lautner seemed to enjoy the filming process, particularly when it came to performing parkour stunts. "I made it out of there without any serious injury, which I'm actually pretty surprised about," the actor told Entertainment Weekly in March 2015.
That same year, Lautner starred in one of Adam Sandler's worst-rated movies of all time. Netflix's "The Ridiculous 6" received a 0% on Rotten Tomatoes, and the Western comedy came under fire for lazy writing and cheap, racist jokes. Lautner seemed to have a gut feeling about the role before he took it, as he told Ryan Seacrest during an interview in December 2015, "I read the script and it absolutely terrified me and the role terrified me." It was a completely different movie from anything the "Twilight" star had done before. Lautner added, "If I just go for this and don't hold back, what could go wrong?" Apparently, a lot.
Taylor Lautner struggled with his body image after Twilight
Taylor Lautner's character in "Twilight" was known for taking off his shirt. Like, a lot. Fans flocked to witness Jacob Black's six-pack for years, and he had to train like a fiend to keep up his physique. In speaking with E! News in November 2012, Lautner raved about being able to finally relax after being in the role for so many years. "I had to eat like seven or eight meals a day and that was torture. So now I just eat like a regular person," he said.
Between "Twilight" and "New Moon," Lautner's transformation was notable, as he'd put a lot of muscle on for the sequel. Tragically, the internet wasn't very kind when he went in the opposite direction to star in 2016's "Run the Tide," as his character wasn't meant to be as muscular. In February 2023, while speaking on his and his wife's podcast "The Squeeze," Lautner reflected on the criticism he got, saying, "I started having more normal of a body and I remember one of the first times, seeing it online was very tough."
The star had seen a post with a side-by-side comparison of his body from this role compared to what he looked like during the "Twilight" movies. "Wow, he's let it all go," Lautner remembered the comments saying. "I was like, 'Oh, man. Did I really let it all go?' I didn't think I looked that bad," he recalled.
He mourned his dog's death in 2018
Taylor Lautner's love of dogs isn't surprising — he played a werewolf for years, after all. For over 13 years, from the time he starred in "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl" and through his meteoric rise to stardom, the actor's loyal Maltese named Roxy had been a staple in his life. Sadly, in a February 2018 Instagram post, Lautner shared the tragic news that his beloved dog had died.
"You have brought so much joy into my life for the past 13 1/2 years. I'll miss you every day but I'll take those memories with me everywhere I go," the "Twilight" star wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of him holding up his pup and kissing her. Anyone who has endured the loss of a pet knows that the grief can cut deep. Fortunately, Lautner can call himself a pet parent again, as he and his wife have two adorable rescue pups, Lily and Remi.
Taylor Lautner's sister underwent heart surgery
If Taylor Lautner's Instagram posts indicate anything, it's his love for his little sister Makena Moore. The two have each shared touching tributes to each other on their social media platforms, and it's clear that the "Twilight" star is her number one fan. And who could blame him, when Moore set Lautner up with his current wife?
The "Twilight" star's sister was an amazing volleyball player while she was in high school, but she endured a series of health issues, including a diagnosis of supraventricular tachycardia, a condition characterized by a rapid heartbeat. Sadly, Moore had a corrective surgery, but it left her with nerve damage and she was forced to quit playing the sport altogether.
She had yet another heart procedure in August 2018, and Lautner was by her side as she recovered. To show his support for his little sister, the actor shared an Instagram post of him kissing Moore's head while she was in a hospital bed. "2nd heart procedure is finally a MASSIVE success. Couldn't possibly look up to this little/not so little girl any more. You are much braver than I, [Makenna]," Lautner wrote alongside the snap.
He stepped away from the spotlight for a while
Things didn't seem to be working out too well for Taylor Lautner in Hollywood after "Twilight" ended. After dealing with an overwhelming amount of attention, the public seemed to divert their attention to other rising stars, and after working on a couple of projects like "Scream Queens" and "Cuckoo," the actor decided to take a step back. "I kind of took a step back from everything for a couple of years, and I think I just needed that break for myself," Lautner told PopSugar in a May 2023 interview.
During his hiatus, the "Twilight" actor met his wife who, hilariously, also goes by Taylor Lautner after taking his last name and the two started a podcast together. In addition to settling down with his wife and their two dogs, Lautner took time to put his mental health first, something he admitted to having neglected in the past. "I spent so many years never even thinking about the fact that maybe I do need to talk to somebody, whether that's a therapist or just friends, family, or a partner," he shared. Lautner's wife is a registered nurse and started a nonprofit to help those struggling with their mental health, so he was in good hands. "It's very, very helpful to start talking about it and being open," the actor remarked.
Online trolls said Taylor Lautner wasn't aging well
There are some celebrities who don't seem to have aged in 20 years, and while Taylor Lautner isn't one of them, he seems to have aged gracefully over the years since he played a shirtless werewolf. Tragically, that's not the consensus several internet trolls seemed to have reached back in May 2023. Lautner shared his thoughts in an Instagram video at the time, saying, "I just got back from a run, I was feeling really good about myself, trying to stay healthy both physically and mentally."
When he got home, the actor had begun scrolling through the comment section of a post about himself, and many internet users echoed the sentiment that he was "not aging well" and looked like "old broccoli." Lautner explained that if he'd read these comments a decade ago, or even just a couple of years ago, they would've sent him into hiding, but that he's in a much better place today and has learned healthier coping mechanisms.
"You find value where you put it, and if you put your value in what other people think of you, that's how you're going to feel," Lautner continued. Despite the negativity he'd read, the star insisted that people should spread positivity rather than drag others down. "And also, just be nice. It's not that difficult," he added.
His wife had a breast cancer scare
Taylor Lautner and his wife have proven that they're ultimate couple goals, as they've shared their personal struggles on their podcast, "The Squeeze," and demonstrated empathy and care for one another along the way. Sadly, the actor's wife Tay experienced a health scare that left both of them shaken.
During a July 2024 episode of "The Squeeze," she explained, "A couple months ago, I was in the shower. ... I felt this lump on my boob." Confused, Tay continued to investigate the concerning lump in her breast before the possibility of what it could be hit her. "I literally just stood in the shower and completely froze. ... I was literally thinking every single thought in the world," she continued. Tay began to cry, as she had known loved ones to go through breast cancer, and she was terrified of what this could mean for her.
Lautner echoed the concern she felt, saying, "When you told me, I was terrified. But trying not to show you that I was terrified, because I don't want you any more worried than you were." Fortunately, Tay had an ultrasound done on her breast and she was given a clean bill of health, stating that the tissue in your breast can change due to hormones and that the lump is still there. She emphasized that listeners should take her words as a reminder to check themselves for signs of breast cancer.