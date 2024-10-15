Tragic Details About Twilight Star Taylor Lautner

Taylor Lautner was just 16 years old when he starred in "Twilight," a franchise that has since become something of a cultural phenomenon. As Jacob Black, the hunky shape-shifting werewolf heartthrob, he vied for Bella Swan's affection over the course of five movies, often without a shirt. By the time "Twilight" was released in 2008, despite the massive following the book series had, there was no way for Lautner to foresee how much his life was about to change.

The actor was launched into the spotlight and quickly became an icon after having acted for several years beforehand, most notably as Shark Boy in "The Adventures of Sharkboy and Lavagirl." Since then, Lautner and the rest of the cast of "Twilight" have changed a lot, with some going on to have more successful careers than others.

While it seemed he couldn't escape the frenzy of fans and paparazzi, the movie star fortunately had his parents to keep him grounded. As he told CNN in August 2022, "Even when I was filming movies, when I was home, I still had to take out the trash. I still had to mow the lawn." He joked that his parents didn't care about his movie star status and that he was still expected to do his chores. It's fortunate that Lautner had a solid support system at the time, as the actor endured a series of tragic events over the years, leading him to take a huge step back from the spotlight.

