Celebs Who Look Like They Haven't Aged In 20 Years

While legends surrounding the fountain of youth have been circulating for centuries, it seems today's celebrities have found what ancient explorers failed to discover. With the help of modern science, healthy lifestyles, and — let's be honest — a dash of good genetics, some celebrities seem to never age. While the pressure for celebrities to continue looking fresh-faced is much more intense than it is for the average person, studies have shown that there's a real stigma against looking older, particularly for women, that is ubiquitous in our society. It's one reason that cosmetic surgery is such a big business in the United States and becoming more and more common among average people.

Sure, celebrities may have a lot more resources to help them continue looking young than the average Dick or Jane on the street, but we can learn from some of their anti-aging secrets all the same. Here are some of the celebs who look like they haven't aged in 20 years and how they do it.