The Most Scandalous Confession Cher Has Made About Her Fling With Tom Cruise
Music icon Cher doesn't shy away from talking about the steamy relationships she has had over the years, often sharing details — and even ranking them. The legendary musician-actor is no stranger to sending her entire fan base into a frenzy by candidly making scandalous confessions. One such confession came in 2013 when Cher opened up about her relationship with Tom Cruise and named him as one of her "top five lovers," making everyone curious about what could've been had the duo not broken up.
Cher and Cruise first met each other in August 1985 at the wedding of Madonna and Sean Penn. Although their first meeting was brief, a casual acquaintance, the stars reconnected during an event at the White House. The event turned out to be an unforgettable experience for them and marked the beginning of a brief but incredible relationship between the iconic personalities. However, the "Believe" hitmaker made one of the most scandalous confessions in an interview with Andy Cohen, labeling Cruise one of the most amazing guys she ever dated. Conversely, she didn't shy away from saying the superstar wasn't a "Scientologist" when they began their relationship.
Speaking to Cohen during a 2013 "Watch What Happens Live!" interview (via E! News), the musician noted that their relationship got "hot and heavy" for a brief amount of time before they parted ways. She said, "He's also a great guy. The person that I knew was a great and lovable guy."
Cher has had great lovers, but she was 'crazy' about Cruise
Cher has a long history of dating celebrities who've attained legendary status in their respective fields. From Sonny Bono to Val Kilmer, the "Save Up All Your Tears" singer dated several noted personalities, but none of them made her go crazy like Tom Cruise. While discussing their romance with Oprah Winfrey in 2008 (via CBS News), Cher revealed she was "crazy" about the "Edge of Tomorrow" star and wanted the relationship to move forward. However, some things aren't meant to be and her relationship with Cruise came to an end because of their strenuous filming schedules.
Even though the former couple called it quits, they went on to achieve greater things in their respective careers. Cher won the Academy Award for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role in the 1988 film "Moonstruck". Additionally, she won the Best Dance Recording accolade for her song "Believe" at the Grammy Awards in 2000. Meanwhile, Cruise starred in several box-office blockbusters, including "A Few Good Men," the "Mission: Impossible" series, and "Jerry Maguire."
Despite Cruise being one of her top five lovers, Cher made it clear the former couple didn't talk much about their romance after they broke up. While they were together, Cruise remained a private person and didn't open up about his feelings so easily. However, his personality changed after a while and Cher was so surprised that it was difficult for her to recognize the man she once knew and dated. " I loved him though, he was amazing. Now it's hard for me to look at this person and this press," she told Entertainment Tonight (via HuffPost) in 2008. "How many times can I watch him jumping up and down on Oprah's couch?"