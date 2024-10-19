The Most Scandalous Confession Cher Has Made About Her Fling With Tom Cruise

Music icon Cher doesn't shy away from talking about the steamy relationships she has had over the years, often sharing details — and even ranking them. The legendary musician-actor is no stranger to sending her entire fan base into a frenzy by candidly making scandalous confessions. One such confession came in 2013 when Cher opened up about her relationship with Tom Cruise and named him as one of her "top five lovers," making everyone curious about what could've been had the duo not broken up.

Cher and Cruise first met each other in August 1985 at the wedding of Madonna and Sean Penn. Although their first meeting was brief, a casual acquaintance, the stars reconnected during an event at the White House. The event turned out to be an unforgettable experience for them and marked the beginning of a brief but incredible relationship between the iconic personalities. However, the "Believe" hitmaker made one of the most scandalous confessions in an interview with Andy Cohen, labeling Cruise one of the most amazing guys she ever dated. Conversely, she didn't shy away from saying the superstar wasn't a "Scientologist" when they began their relationship.

Speaking to Cohen during a 2013 "Watch What Happens Live!" interview (via E! News), the musician noted that their relationship got "hot and heavy" for a brief amount of time before they parted ways. She said, "He's also a great guy. The person that I knew was a great and lovable guy."

