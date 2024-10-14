Trump's Coachella Rally Was A Disaster. Here's What Went Wrong

This past weekend, Donald Trump held a campaign rally in Coachella, California, and let's just say that it didn't go off without a hitch. While Trump has been notoriously worried about rally attendance with a recent rally having a lot of empty seats, a crowd that stuck through the end of the rally was ensured at his October 12 event as people were bused in from the parking area. Unfortunately, they weren't able to leave even after the rally was over – attendees were left stranded after promised transportation from the rally to where cars were parked failed to arrive.

The rally was held outside in temperatures that broke 100 degrees Fahrenheit and took place miles from where attendees were able to park, necessitating the need for buses to bring them to and from the venue. A video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter showed rally-goers still waiting at the venue over three hours after the event ended. The tweet claimed that walking back to the parking lot would have taken two hours. The heat and lack of water made these conditions even worse, with multiple people reportedly collapsing during the rally.

This transportation debacle wasn't all that contributed to what one viral tweet called "Coachella chaos." One rally-goer was arrested outside for carrying multiple loaded weapons. Needless to say, with just a month left until Election Day, this rally didn't have the intended impact.

