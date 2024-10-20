The Parenting Mistake Colin Farrell Said He Made With Son Henry

Colin Farrell's sons are not the hugest fans of his role choices. While discussing his performance as The Penguin in "The Batman" (which starred Robert Pattinson, who has undergone a stunning transformation) during a 2020 appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Farrell told host Ellen DeGeneres this is mainly a result of the "Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them" star's knack for playing villainous characters. "They're sick of me playing the bad guy," he explained. However, Farrell said, their unhappiness with his role choices makes him believe that they think he's a good person. "Apparently, reading between the lines, [it] leads me to believe they think I'm ok," he said."

Advertisement

Though Farrell's sons might be unhappy watching their dad play villains, he may have seemed like even more of a bad guy after allowing his younger son, Henry, to watch a horror movie. Speaking with DeGeneres in 2020, Farrell revealed that, in a brief lapse of parental judgment, he once let his then-8-year-old son watch the 2017 adaptation of Stephen King's "It." The ensuing nightmare fuel filled Henry with a sense of dread right before bedtime. ​​"That was a parental dropping of the ball of epic proportions," he said. "We watched it at home and we watched half of it, and I could discern a certain discomfort that was emanating from his 8-year-old body." Despite his son's apparent terror, Farrell said they watched the movie's second half the next day.

Advertisement