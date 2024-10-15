Travis Kelce Slyly Confirms He Has Family Plans With Taylor Swift On Are You Smarter Than A Celebrity?

Travis Kelce has gone from the football field to the game show stage as the host of Prime Video's "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" The show is a star-studded alternative to "Are You Smarter Than a 5th Grader?" Each episode involves five celebrities attempting to help a contestant win big money through quiz questions plucked from first through fifth grade (and finally sixth, if the contestant makes it to the final round). Kelce's fans will already be well aware of who his superstar girlfriend is, and suffice it to say that their high-profile relationship has included many sweet PDA moments.

Although Taylor Swift wasn't mentioned directly in the initial two episodes of "Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?" it seems that the tight end subtly revealed that he hopes to build a family one day (likely with her). During a portion of Season 1, Episode 2, Lala Kent, of "Vanderpump Rules" fame, was paired with contestant Jessica. Jessica referenced her children multiple times during the episode, prompting Kent to ask for some advice, since she was pregnant with her second child at the time of filming.

"Hold on," Kelce said. "Let me get out my pen and paper." Jessica's tip involved raising children to be prepared for adulthood by slowly giving them more responsibility over time, "So that by the time they're adults, they can make decisions, and they don't need you anymore in the same way." The host applauded, as did the audience, and Kelce very sweetly called it, "Beautiful advice."

