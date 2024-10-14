Mina Starsiak Hawk's Surprising Take On Filming HGTV's Good Bones Despite Behind-The-Scenes Drama

Mina Starsiak Hawk is reflecting on her experience filming HGTV's "Good Bones," and some fans might be surprised by her feelings towards her time on the show. While her behind-the-scenes relationship with her mom and co-star Karen E. Laine may have been strained during the show's final season, Starsiak Hawk seems to have fond memories of her time on the series.

Advertisement

Starsiak Hawk took to her Instagram stories on Oct. 13, 2024, to answer questions from fans, and one follower asked if she ever missed filming "Good Bones." As it turns out, she misses it quite a bit. "I grew up making 'Good Bones.' I started in my 20s. I turn 40 this year. Most of my adult life was spent making the show," she wrote (via People). "I miss the real work. The fun. The pranks. The amazing relationships. The experiences I got to have that I never would have had if not for the show. 100% I miss it."

Starsiak Hawk and Laine starred together in "Good Bones" for eight seasons, with the show beginning in March 2016 and coming to a messy end in October 2023. The series saw the mother-daughter duo flipping abandoned and dilapidated homes in Indianapolis. Despite their long working relationship however, Starsiak Hawk revealed during the show's final season that their bond had deteriorated over time, leading to some real world drama between the pair.

Advertisement