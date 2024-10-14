Mina Starsiak Hawk's Surprising Take On Filming HGTV's Good Bones Despite Behind-The-Scenes Drama
Mina Starsiak Hawk is reflecting on her experience filming HGTV's "Good Bones," and some fans might be surprised by her feelings towards her time on the show. While her behind-the-scenes relationship with her mom and co-star Karen E. Laine may have been strained during the show's final season, Starsiak Hawk seems to have fond memories of her time on the series.
Starsiak Hawk took to her Instagram stories on Oct. 13, 2024, to answer questions from fans, and one follower asked if she ever missed filming "Good Bones." As it turns out, she misses it quite a bit. "I grew up making 'Good Bones.' I started in my 20s. I turn 40 this year. Most of my adult life was spent making the show," she wrote (via People). "I miss the real work. The fun. The pranks. The amazing relationships. The experiences I got to have that I never would have had if not for the show. 100% I miss it."
Starsiak Hawk and Laine starred together in "Good Bones" for eight seasons, with the show beginning in March 2016 and coming to a messy end in October 2023. The series saw the mother-daughter duo flipping abandoned and dilapidated homes in Indianapolis. Despite their long working relationship however, Starsiak Hawk revealed during the show's final season that their bond had deteriorated over time, leading to some real world drama between the pair.
What Mina Starsiak Hawk has said about the drama between herself and her family
While Mina Starsiak Hawk is looking back at her time on "Good Bones" with love, she revealed in August 2023 that she and her mother, Karen E. Laine –- as well as her brothers, who had both frequently appeared on the show -– had suffered a falling out. "My mom and I aren't in a great place," Starsiak Hawk said during an episode of her "Mina AF" podcast. "My brother Tad and I aren't in a great place. My brother William and I are in a kind of, like, nonexistent place. ... We don't really engage much, and the last engagement wasn't super positive, and that was maybe a year ago."
Starsiak Hawk and Laine began flipping houses together in the mid-2000s, and they began their own Indianapolis-based neighborhood revitalization and home rehabilitation business, Two Chicks and a Hammer, in 2008. Laine eventually retired from the business and stepped back into a smaller role on the show in 2019. At some point, a wedge was driven between them, and their relationship became irreparable.
Starsiak Hawk said that there isn't any outward acrimony, and that they manage to "always coexist" when they have to. "Whenever there's [a family] event, we all put our big kid pants on and pretend to be nice to each other and do the event, and then go back to our corners of the universe and talk s*** about each other," she explained. This dynamic is likely the reason for the format of the recent "Good Bones" spin-off series, "Good Bones: New Beginnings," which featured Starsiak Hawk and Laine working separately on renovation projects in different states.