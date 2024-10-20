Kelly Monaco's Mom Had An Emotional Reaction To Her General Hospital Exit
Kelly Monaco's exit from the long-running soap opera, "General Hospital," blindsided everyone, especially her fans. After playing the role of Sam McCall for more than two decades, the actor's sudden departure came as a huge shock and left fans reeling. Her exit sparked a whirlwind of speculation and prompted fans to come out and defend her. Amid all the chaos, Kelly's mother took to social media to show her heartfelt support and thanked Kelly's fans for supporting her daughter through thick and thin.
In an emotional Instagram post, Kelly's mother, Carmina Monaco, opened up about the actor's sudden exit from "General Hospital" and didn't shy away from saying how taxing the entire experience has been. Additionally, she didn't hold back in indicating the magnitude of the situation, thanking Kelly's loyal fan base for their continuous support. "I want to take this moment to reach out to Kelly's incredible fans and express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering love, loyalty, and support you've shown her throughout her time on General Hospital," Carmina wrote. "Your love and dedication have meant more than words can express, not only to Kelly but to all of us who care so deeply for her.
Throughout the post, Kelly's mother noted how fans kept the actor motivated and inspired her to succeed. However, what's surprising is that Carmina did not give out any details about what could have led to Kelly's shocking departure. Moreover, she didn't criticize the makers of "General Hospital" in her post, making it clear that she doesn't want to escalate the drama.
Kelly Monaco's departure took place four days before a monumental feat
Although Kelly Monaco's mother didn't make the matter worse by adding fuel to the fire, she did mention that the actor's exit came just four days before the anniversary of her first episode. For the uninitiated, Monaco made her debut on "General Hospital" in an episode that aired on October 1, 2003. She joined the cast after spending years playing Olivia Locke on the soap's short-lived spinoff, "Port Charles." It didn't take much time, however, for Monaco to become a fan-favorite and earn praise for her acting. For more than two decades, Monaco kept showcasing her impeccable acting skills, earning two Daytime Emmy nomination in the process. But her shocking exit from the show is one of the prime examples of how it's not unusual for producers to replace the actors who have been pivotal in making the show popular. Even though Monaco won't be seen playing Sam McCall on "General Hospital," the character will continue to be a part of the storyline and will now be portrayed by Lindsay Hartley.
Despite all the controversy, Monaco has seemingly remained calm and made it clear she would talk about the entire matter when she's ready. However, the actor gave a befitting reply to a fan of "General Hospital," who claimed that the actor wasn't fired. According to Soap Hub, Monaco noted that the writers "dismantled" her character and made it into something unrecognizable. Her response, which has since been deleted, also mentioned she would eventually come out with a statement on the matter. Although no specific timeline was given for her response at the time of this writing, fans are eager to learn the truth.