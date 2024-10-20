Kelly Monaco's Mom Had An Emotional Reaction To Her General Hospital Exit

Kelly Monaco's exit from the long-running soap opera, "General Hospital," blindsided everyone, especially her fans. After playing the role of Sam McCall for more than two decades, the actor's sudden departure came as a huge shock and left fans reeling. Her exit sparked a whirlwind of speculation and prompted fans to come out and defend her. Amid all the chaos, Kelly's mother took to social media to show her heartfelt support and thanked Kelly's fans for supporting her daughter through thick and thin.

Advertisement

In an emotional Instagram post, Kelly's mother, Carmina Monaco, opened up about the actor's sudden exit from "General Hospital" and didn't shy away from saying how taxing the entire experience has been. Additionally, she didn't hold back in indicating the magnitude of the situation, thanking Kelly's loyal fan base for their continuous support. "I want to take this moment to reach out to Kelly's incredible fans and express my deepest gratitude for the unwavering love, loyalty, and support you've shown her throughout her time on General Hospital," Carmina wrote. "Your love and dedication have meant more than words can express, not only to Kelly but to all of us who care so deeply for her.

Throughout the post, Kelly's mother noted how fans kept the actor motivated and inspired her to succeed. However, what's surprising is that Carmina did not give out any details about what could have led to Kelly's shocking departure. Moreover, she didn't criticize the makers of "General Hospital" in her post, making it clear that she doesn't want to escalate the drama.

Advertisement