How Eva Mendes Really Felt About Working With Her Husband Ryan Gosling

Even though Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of the most iconic celebrity power couples in Hollywood, the duo has managed to keep their personal lives comparatively private. Apart from being an adorable pair, they are extraordinary actors, as well, with both delivering superlative performances in their respective projects. Yet, while Mendes has worked with several famous co-stars over the years, no one has been able to make her feel like Gosling while shooting a film — and that's the reason he is Mendes' favorite leading man.

Mendes and Gosling worked together on two different occasions and under two different circumstances. The couple first met on the set of the movie "The Place Beyond The Pines" in August 2011. It didn't take long for them to connect and start a relationship. The movie went on to become a critical hit, with critics praising Gosling and Mendes for their beautiful chemistry. It seems Mendes never forgot about the time she spent with Gosling on-set, and named him the "greatest actor" with whom she's ever worked. The "Girl In Progress" actor posted a set of pictures from their 2012 film on Instagram and paid tribute to her partner with an endearing caption.

"Mi Hombre. Mi Vida... To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement," she wrote. The post is not only a testament to her love for Gosling, but also shows how much she respects his work ethic and impeccable acting skills.

