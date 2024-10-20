How Eva Mendes Really Felt About Working With Her Husband Ryan Gosling
Even though Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes are one of the most iconic celebrity power couples in Hollywood, the duo has managed to keep their personal lives comparatively private. Apart from being an adorable pair, they are extraordinary actors, as well, with both delivering superlative performances in their respective projects. Yet, while Mendes has worked with several famous co-stars over the years, no one has been able to make her feel like Gosling while shooting a film — and that's the reason he is Mendes' favorite leading man.
Mendes and Gosling worked together on two different occasions and under two different circumstances. The couple first met on the set of the movie "The Place Beyond The Pines" in August 2011. It didn't take long for them to connect and start a relationship. The movie went on to become a critical hit, with critics praising Gosling and Mendes for their beautiful chemistry. It seems Mendes never forgot about the time she spent with Gosling on-set, and named him the "greatest actor" with whom she's ever worked. The "Girl In Progress" actor posted a set of pictures from their 2012 film on Instagram and paid tribute to her partner with an endearing caption.
"Mi Hombre. Mi Vida... To say he's the greatest actor I've ever worked with is an understatement," she wrote. The post is not only a testament to her love for Gosling, but also shows how much she respects his work ethic and impeccable acting skills.
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendes make each other's lives easier
Ryan Gosling and Eva Mendez have been together since 2011 and their relationship has only grown stronger with time. On several occasions, the pair has showcased their love for each other in media. In an interview with "Today" (via X, formerly known as Twitter) in March 2024, Mendes reiterated how much she loved working with the "Barbie" star in "The Place Beyond The Pines." Moreover, she praised her partner for being committed to his craft and performing exceptionally well in his projects. Meanwhile, Gosling doesn't shy away from gushing about his partner, either, and appreciating her for all the sacrifices she's made throughout their relationship.
After welcoming their first daughter, Esmeralda Amada, in September 2014, Mendes decided to take a hiatus from acting to spend time with their newborn. Two years later, in April 2016, the couple welcomed their second daughter, Amada Lee, and once again, Mendes took a step back from acting. But she never stopped Gosling from fulfilling his dreams and kept supporting him every time. In return, Gosling made sure he expressed gratitude toward everything she did for their family.
While receiving the Golden Globe for his performance in "La La Land," Gosling gave a sweet shoutout to his partner and thanked Mendes for being a great companion and extraordinary mother. "While I was singing and dancing and playing piano and having one of the best experiences I've ever had on film, my lady was raising our daughter, pregnant with our second, and trying to help her brother fight his battle with cancer," he shared (via Facebook). Mendes and Gosling clearly embody relationship goals because not only do they care about each other and their daughters, but they also respect what they each contribute to make their lives easier.