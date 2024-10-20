How Carson Daly Got His Start In Showbiz

Carson Daly has become one of the familiar faces on television since the late '90s. It's hard to forget the time when he used to show his impeccable skills as a video jockey on MTV's "Total Request Live," a stint that made him a household name. Although Daly has been gracing the small screen for decades now, his entry into the world of showbiz was anything but expected. For many years, fans have been following the personality for his impressive hosting skills, but there was a time when he had different aspirations and wanted to do something really astonishing.

Daly's rise to fame started when he joined MTV in the late '90s. It didn't take much time for him to become the face of the network because of his charismatic personality and his ability to connect with the viewers. Since then, he has been a force to be reckoned with in the industry and made his way to the top. However, things would have been different if he had abandoned his passion for music to become a Catholic priest. Yes, you heard it right. While speaking during a "Today" segment in 2019, co-anchor Daly confessed he thought about becoming a priest before joining the media industry.

Thankfully, his love for music never faded and he decided to drop out of college to work at a radio station in Los Angeles. Daly quickly realized he was meant to be a part of showbiz and did all the hard work to become one of the most popular faces in the world of television. "I literally was OK with having nothing," Daly added.

