The Biggest Kanye West Controversies With Celebs Of All Time

Kanye "Ye" West seems to lap up bad blood pretty much everywhere he goes. Although the rapper has found himself at the center of countless controversies over the years, none have been quite as publicized as his beef with Taylor Swift. It all started in 2009 when the "Jesus Walks" hitmaker interrupted her Best Female Video Award speech at the VMAs to assert that Beyoncé deserved to take the trophy home more. In her 2020 Netflix documentary "Miss Americana," Swift admitted that she didn't initially realize that the booing after West's interruption was intended for him, internalizing the moment as being directed at her instead. The incident ultimately became a massive mental scar for the "Cruel Summer" songstress because she had built her self-worth solely on external praise.

Speaking to ABC Radio in 2009, the Grammy winner confirmed that West had genuinely apologized to her in the interim, and Swift had graciously accepted. The following year, she performed her song "Innocent" at the VMAs. The emotional track's lyrics found the pop star taking an empathetic perspective on West's actions and forgiving him. However, in 2013, the "Runaway" singer abruptly rescinded his apology during a chat with the New York Times, saying, "I don't have one regret. If anyone's reading this waiting for some type of full-on, flat apology for anything, they should just stop reading right now."

He continued, "I have, as a human being, fallen to peer pressure." Still, West's nemesis found it in herself to forgive the rapper and they became friends after reuniting at the 2015 Grammys. Back then, the "Cardigan" hitmaker had no idea that she'd made a grave mistake with the reconciliation.

