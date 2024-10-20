What Melania Trump Has Said About Her Reported Friendship With King Charles

It has become somewhat of a tradition for first ladies to write a memoir after they vacate the White House, but following Former President Donald Trump's disgraceful exit from the highest office in the land, Melania Trump appeared to continue honoring her reputation as one of the most unconventional first ladies in history. She withdrew from the public eye completely and expectations of an upcoming memoir started to dwindle as a result. But then the former model surprised everyone when she announced her new book, simply called "Melania," in July 2024. And, when it hit shelves in October, one subject in particular caught people's attention: Melania's ongoing friendship with King Charles III.

Advertisement

Melania and Charles first met in 2005, when the then-prince paid a visit to New York. A long 14 years passed before their next encounter, which took place when Buckingham Palace invited Melania and Donald to a state banquet in 2019. The former first lady remembered this night fondly in her memoir, writing, "I was seated next to Prince Charles, and it was an absolute pleasure to reconnect with him." If you're wondering what on earth the two could have in common, you might be surprised to learn that Melania and Charles both share a deep concern for our planet's wellbeing. As she wrote, "We engaged in an interesting conversation about his deep-rooted commitment to environmental conservation."

The author also revealed that she and her husband invited Charles and his own wife, Queen Camilla, to dinner. Apparently, they all got along so well that the famous couples decided to stay in touch afterwards. As Melania proudly confirmed, "Our friendship with the royal family continues, and we exchange letters with King Charles to this day."

Advertisement