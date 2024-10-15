Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces Surprise Family News

Another Duggar baby is on the way! Star of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting. The couple's daughters, 6-year-old Felicity and 3-year-old Evangeline, are going to be big sisters, and the whole family is excited for the March 2025 due date.

With a whopping 18 siblings, Jinger is certainly no stranger to an expanding family, and it's clear that the 30-year-old and her 37-year-old hubby, who tied the knot in 2016, are over the moon to meet their newest family member. "We're super excited," the star told People. Jeremy noted that a third pregnancy "was something we were expecting," but even so, he "was still shocked" to find out they had a little one on the way. Based on Jeremy's comment, it seems like the pregnancy was planned, but that's not the only reason that this baby has perfect timing; Jinger is thrilled that she'll be spending her third trimester in the cooler months. "I'm actually all about it," she explained. "Especially in the heat the past few days, I think I'm not super big pregnant, and so I'm not having to worry about the extra heat. I'm like, 'Oh man, this is going to be such an awesome thing to go through pregnancy, not in the summer.'" Plus, when she gets closer to her due date, Jeremy vows to be her "pickle and frozen fruit, ice cream delivery man." Now, that's true love.

