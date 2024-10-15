Jinger Duggar Vuolo Announces Surprise Family News
Another Duggar baby is on the way! Star of "19 Kids and Counting" and "Counting On" Jinger Duggar Vuolo and her husband Jeremy Vuolo are expecting. The couple's daughters, 6-year-old Felicity and 3-year-old Evangeline, are going to be big sisters, and the whole family is excited for the March 2025 due date.
With a whopping 18 siblings, Jinger is certainly no stranger to an expanding family, and it's clear that the 30-year-old and her 37-year-old hubby, who tied the knot in 2016, are over the moon to meet their newest family member. "We're super excited," the star told People. Jeremy noted that a third pregnancy "was something we were expecting," but even so, he "was still shocked" to find out they had a little one on the way. Based on Jeremy's comment, it seems like the pregnancy was planned, but that's not the only reason that this baby has perfect timing; Jinger is thrilled that she'll be spending her third trimester in the cooler months. "I'm actually all about it," she explained. "Especially in the heat the past few days, I think I'm not super big pregnant, and so I'm not having to worry about the extra heat. I'm like, 'Oh man, this is going to be such an awesome thing to go through pregnancy, not in the summer.'" Plus, when she gets closer to her due date, Jeremy vows to be her "pickle and frozen fruit, ice cream delivery man." Now, that's true love.
Pregnancy news was cause for celebration in the Vuolo household
When Jinger Duggar Vuolo learned she was pregnant, she had a blast sharing the news with her family. Jeremy told People that he was without words upon finding out, adding, "Jinger says, 'I've got a gift for you.' It was in an Amazon bag ... Then I open it up and it's the positive result, and I'm actually speechless." The couple also planned a special announcement for their daughters. "We planned to get family pictures to announce the pregnancy and thought that would be the best time to let our girls know about their new sibling on the way," Jinger explained, adding, "We got Felicity and Evangeline each a denim jacket with the words, 'BIG SIS' on the back. The photographer captured the sweet moment when they realized what those words meant."
While the Vuolos are sharing the excitement of expanding their family with the world, that doesn't mean their soon-to-be-three children will be in the spotlight in the future. In her book, "Becoming Free Indeed: My Story of Disentangling Faith from Fear," she explained, "I love my children with my whole heart and soul," adding, "My current perspective on parenthood and what that looks like for me is very different than the perspective of the culture in which I was raised." It seems her kids won't grow up in the public eye like she did. She noted, "It's good for me to be away from that mindset."