Trump's Rumored Distaste For Kimberly Guilfoyle Ties Back To His Rumored Favorite Child

It's long been suspected that out of his five children, Ivanka Trump is Donald Trump's favorite. He's praised her in countless interviews, offered her major positions in his company and presidential administration, and made a lot of... uncomfortable remarks about her appearance. On a 2006 episode of "The View" (via The Independent), for example, he commented on her body before stating, "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her." Two years before that, he told the host of "The Howard Stern Show" that it was okay to sexualize Ivanka. And so the list goes.

In the 2022 docuseries "Unprecedented," filmmaker Alex Holder offered a look at how the former president interacted with Ivanka versus his other kids in the aftermath of the 2020 election. As Washington Post journalist Marc Fisher said in the doc (via Business Insider), "When he is talking about Ivanka versus any of his other children, it's just night and day. There is a softness, a gentleness, humane aspect to Donald Trump that we never see under any other conditions." Fisher also pointed out that Donald has long encouraged his kids to be competitive with one another, while also more or less keeping Ivanka on a pedestal.

Evidently, Donald's apparent favoritism bleeds over extends to Donald Trump Jr.'s significant other, Kimberly Guilfoyle — but not in a good way. According to some reports, Donald supposedly doesn't like Guilfoyle partly because of Ivanka.

