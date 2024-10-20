Trump's Rumored Distaste For Kimberly Guilfoyle Ties Back To His Rumored Favorite Child
It's long been suspected that out of his five children, Ivanka Trump is Donald Trump's favorite. He's praised her in countless interviews, offered her major positions in his company and presidential administration, and made a lot of... uncomfortable remarks about her appearance. On a 2006 episode of "The View" (via The Independent), for example, he commented on her body before stating, "I've said if Ivanka weren't my daughter, perhaps I'd be dating her." Two years before that, he told the host of "The Howard Stern Show" that it was okay to sexualize Ivanka. And so the list goes.
In the 2022 docuseries "Unprecedented," filmmaker Alex Holder offered a look at how the former president interacted with Ivanka versus his other kids in the aftermath of the 2020 election. As Washington Post journalist Marc Fisher said in the doc (via Business Insider), "When he is talking about Ivanka versus any of his other children, it's just night and day. There is a softness, a gentleness, humane aspect to Donald Trump that we never see under any other conditions." Fisher also pointed out that Donald has long encouraged his kids to be competitive with one another, while also more or less keeping Ivanka on a pedestal.
Evidently, Donald's apparent favoritism bleeds over extends to Donald Trump Jr.'s significant other, Kimberly Guilfoyle — but not in a good way. According to some reports, Donald supposedly doesn't like Guilfoyle partly because of Ivanka.
Donald Trump supposedly doesn't like that Kimberly Guilfoyle steals focus
Donald Trump Jr. started dating his current fiancée Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2018 after his divorce from Vanessa Trump. She has a law degree with a background in politics and was even considered for the role of the White House secretary. What's more, she is a conservative who worked at Fox News (until she left in the wake of sexual misconduct allegations, that is). One might assume that Donald Trump, who also is no stranger to scandal, would be thrilled that his son paired up with a public figure who aligns with their family politically.
However, if the rumors are to be believed, the former president apparently doesn't like that Guilfoyle pulls focus. As an unnamed source claimed to The Atlantic in 2019, Donald supposedly took issue with Guilfoyle stealing the spotlight from Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner at a Fourth of July event. By all accounts, the drama began brewing before this supposed incident: The year before, a source claimed to The Atlantic that Donald didn't exactly approve of Don Jr.'s relationship with Guilfoyle.
Sources also claimed to The Atlantic that after the rumored Fourth of July drama, Donald didn't want Guilfoyle at the family's Thanksgiving celebration that year — presumably because he didn't want attention pulled from Ivanka again. The White House told The Atlantic that these claims were untrue. Apparently, the bad vibes continued to linger: In 2021, a source claimed to Politico that Donald thinks Guilfoyle is "annoying." One almost certainly wouldn't catch him saying the same about Ivanka.