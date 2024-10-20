Wedding Dresses Of First Ladies That Missed The Mark

Of all the presidential nuptials, Jackie Kennedy's wedding was arguably the most beautiful of them all. Everything from the dashing groom to the big-name guest list to the New England locale was spot-on. And that gown! Those 50 yards of silk taffeta became instantly iconic from the moment Kennedy stepped in front of the cameras. Sadly, not every first lady can say the same. Granted, Jackie set a ridiculously high bar, but some of our other 43 presidential wives were wed in outfits that were too bland, unflattering, or just plain outdated. (Fun fact: There have actually been 57 first ladies, counting the daughters, sisters, nieces, and in-laws who took on the job for single or widowed presidents.)

Take, for instance, Hillary Rodham's choice for her October 1975 wedding to Bill Clinton. The future secretary of state didn't go to a fancy bridal boutique for an elaborate "Say Yes to the Dress" process. Instead, she grabbed a dress off the rack at the Dillard's department store the day before her wedding. The $54 bargain buy was by Jessica McClintock, whose prairie-chic signature style was all the rage at the time; today, not so much. Thirty-five years later, Clinton's daughter became a bride in a $20,000 Vera Wang gown, just part of the extravagant cost of Chelsea Clinton's wedding. So Hillary's dress seems destined to remain boxed up for eternity, along with other first ladies' attire that wouldn't pass muster with Gen Z brides.

