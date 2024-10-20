Wedding Dresses Of First Ladies That Missed The Mark
Of all the presidential nuptials, Jackie Kennedy's wedding was arguably the most beautiful of them all. Everything from the dashing groom to the big-name guest list to the New England locale was spot-on. And that gown! Those 50 yards of silk taffeta became instantly iconic from the moment Kennedy stepped in front of the cameras. Sadly, not every first lady can say the same. Granted, Jackie set a ridiculously high bar, but some of our other 43 presidential wives were wed in outfits that were too bland, unflattering, or just plain outdated. (Fun fact: There have actually been 57 first ladies, counting the daughters, sisters, nieces, and in-laws who took on the job for single or widowed presidents.)
Take, for instance, Hillary Rodham's choice for her October 1975 wedding to Bill Clinton. The future secretary of state didn't go to a fancy bridal boutique for an elaborate "Say Yes to the Dress" process. Instead, she grabbed a dress off the rack at the Dillard's department store the day before her wedding. The $54 bargain buy was by Jessica McClintock, whose prairie-chic signature style was all the rage at the time; today, not so much. Thirty-five years later, Clinton's daughter became a bride in a $20,000 Vera Wang gown, just part of the extravagant cost of Chelsea Clinton's wedding. So Hillary's dress seems destined to remain boxed up for eternity, along with other first ladies' attire that wouldn't pass muster with Gen Z brides.
Melania Trump's luau look felt out of place
No one expected a small blue-jeans-and-BBQ wedding when the former Melanija Knauss exchanged vows with Donald Trump. Even then, the real estate mogul and star of "The Apprentice" was well known for his love of the good life. Despite the fact that this was his third marriage, he pulled out all the stops. Donald and Melania's wedding was incredibly lavish, right down to the last orchid and plate of beef tenderloin.
Melania's first wedding gown was equally lavish. The Dior creation featured pleating and rosette details similar to the ones on Jackie Kennedy's dress, along with a 13-foot train. It was so heavy that the future first lady could barely move in it, but she managed to make it through the church ceremony. For the reception, Melania switched to a much more comfortable dress, a tulle Vera Wang number. Normally, we'd rave about a Wang design, but this one was a miss. The revealing top and high-cut front hemline were more Vegas showgirl than society bride, and the Hawaiian-style floral lei headpiece only added to the effect.
Nancy Reagan kept it too plain and simple
The marriage of Ronald Reagan and the former Nancy Davis was a true love story by Hollywood standards, and it endured through Reagan's White House years right up to his death in 2004. But while their wedding was sweet and simple, it wasn't what you'd call a glitzy celebrity affair. Reagan had already been married and divorced once before, and back in 1952, second weddings were expected to be more modest. So, the couple opted for a small church ceremony and intimate reception. Nancy wore a suit with a white collar detail: attractive enough, but not outstanding as a wedding look. And her floral headpiece is a little too Princess Leia for our taste.
Lou Hoover could have lightened up
When Queen Victoria chose an off-white gown for her royal wedding to Prince Albert in 1840, she set a precedent for wedding dress color that has persisted to this very day. However, some unconventional brides have bucked the tradition; among them was Lou Hoover. The bride of the future 31st president opted for an all-black dress for the February 1899 event, with a light broad-brimmed hat the only standout. The effect was more funereal than festive.
To be fair, the Hoovers had more pressing etiquette issues on their minds that day. The minister they'd asked to officiate at their wedding had died suddenly, and the family friend they asked to take his place was considered a scandalous choice at the time. (The friend was a Catholic priest, and the Hoovers were Protestant.) Even so, you don't see women going into bridal salons saying, "I want to go full-out Lou Hoover for my big day!"
Michelle Obama partied like it was 1992
Don't get us wrong: Michelle Obama would look amazing in a burlap sack, and her beauty shone through on her wedding to future president Barack in October 1992. But her gown was just so... 90s, from the oversized portrait neckline to the fussily beaded bodice. It even featured the tight-fitting sleeves typical of the decade, which Obama wisely detached in time for the reception. The only detail that would have made it a perfect period piece would have been a large bow on the rear (butt bows were a big trend then, alas). If the Obama wedding were to be held today, we suspect Michelle would have chosen a less showy style, perhaps by an up-and-coming Indigenous or Black designer. As it is, the dress seems destined to stay in its box for the next three decades. We can't imagine that Malia or Sasha will be asking to borrow it for their weddings.
Eleanor Roosevelt's gown was too fussy for her
We are huge admirers of Eleanor Roosevelt, one of the most accomplished first ladies in history. Her bio from the White House Historical Society includes her many press conferences specifically for women reporters, her work as a newspaper columnist, her relief efforts during World War II, and her work with the United Nations and the Peace Corps. Her marriage to Franklin D. Roosevelt, though complicated, also stood as an example of what a couple can accomplish together.
But speaking of marriages, we have to admit we're not so crazy about the gown Roosevelt wore for her nuptials on St. Patrick's Day of 1905. The "heavy stiff satin with shirred tulle in the neck and long sleeves," as she described it in her autobiography seems far too affected for a woman who would later be renowned for her down-to-earth nature. The train alone must have given her a backache, and the huge bouquet probably didn't help. Thankfully, once she entered the White House, Roosevelt altered her style to a flattering hair bob and sensible suits.