Details About Donald And Melania Trump's Incredibly Lavish Wedding

There have been rumblings about the state of Donald and Melania Trump's marriage, particularly since she was a no-show at his hush money case and Melania skipped Donald's first 2024 presidential debate. However, more than two decades ago at their January 2005 wedding in Florida, they seemed to be a picture-perfect vision of a happy — and very rich — couple. From the celebrity-filled guest list to Melania's glamorous wedding dress to the elaborate reception, it was quite the event.

It sounds like Melania and Donald's wedding was definitely a see and be seen type of event, with over 350 guests, many of them well-known. Singers Billy Joel, Paul Anka, and Tony Bennett were there, and Elton John performed — John would later decline to play at Trump's inauguration. From the media world, Barbara Walters, Katie Couric, Kathie Lee Gifford, and Matt Lauer all showed up. Future "America's Got Talent" judges Heidi Klum and Simon Cowell attended, as did Mohamed Al-Fayed, father of Dodi Al-Fayed.

As for politically-minded guests, there was Rudy Giuliani, who was at the time known as "America's Mayor," not as one of Donald's lawyers. And while the 2016 presidential election seems to have cemented Hillary Clinton and Donald as adversaries, back in 2005, Hillary and Bill Clinton both attended Donald's third wedding. She was a New York senator and he was a former president at the time, making them quite prestigious guests.

