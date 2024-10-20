What HGTV Fans Can't Stand About Jenn Todryk's No Demo Reno

The HGTV show "No Demo Reno" premiered in 2021, with mommy blogger-turned-designer Jenn Todryk undertaking budget home renovations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As the name promises, these redesigns are supposed to require little to no demolition, allowing clients to experience home makeovers on a smaller and more cost-effective scale. While the home design show has been fairly successful, spawning several subsequent seasons, the truth about "No Demo Reno" is that HGTV fans have some problems with the series.

Viewers have questioned how much of "No Demo Reno" is real, but the biggest gripe that audiences seem to have with the series is its misleading name and premise. "When you remove walls, tile, cabinets, bathtubs, showers, etc. You are demo-ing!" a reviewer wrote on IMDb. "She also has huge budgets to work with. It would be nice to see an actual real no demo reno with some real tight budgets." Internet users have echoed this grievance across platforms, accusing the series of not living up to its name, but fans of the show have come to its defense.