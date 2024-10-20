What HGTV Fans Can't Stand About Jenn Todryk's No Demo Reno
The HGTV show "No Demo Reno" premiered in 2021, with mommy blogger-turned-designer Jenn Todryk undertaking budget home renovations in the Dallas-Fort Worth area. As the name promises, these redesigns are supposed to require little to no demolition, allowing clients to experience home makeovers on a smaller and more cost-effective scale. While the home design show has been fairly successful, spawning several subsequent seasons, the truth about "No Demo Reno" is that HGTV fans have some problems with the series.
Viewers have questioned how much of "No Demo Reno" is real, but the biggest gripe that audiences seem to have with the series is its misleading name and premise. "When you remove walls, tile, cabinets, bathtubs, showers, etc. You are demo-ing!" a reviewer wrote on IMDb. "She also has huge budgets to work with. It would be nice to see an actual real no demo reno with some real tight budgets." Internet users have echoed this grievance across platforms, accusing the series of not living up to its name, but fans of the show have come to its defense.
Some viewers want more of old school HGTV
Those who have seen "No Demo Reno" have pointed out that the content of the show doesn't exactly live up to its name, with Jenn Todryk doing some level of demolition for each renovation. Fans of the show have countered criticisms by pointing out that Todryk avoids major structural changes, as seen in many of the network's other shows. "The premise of the show is no major demo that requires moving walls, structural engineering, permits, etc.," one user wrote on Reddit. "If you think someone is going to magically renovate an area without actually removing something, [that] is not very smart."
Still, it seems that many who take issue with the false branding of "No Demo Reno" yearn for more of the network's old-school programming. On the HGTV shows that you've likely forgotten, like "Room by Room" and "Decorating Cents," decoration, designs, and budgets were at the forefront. In contrast, recent series such as "Flipping 101" and "Windy City Rehab" are focused on large-scale remodels and renovations that require a sizable budget. For many at-home viewers, redecorating the living room is much more doable than a floorplan overhaul or a kitchen gut, so we can relate to HGTV fans who are missing the network's more down-to-earth programming.