How Sebastian Stan Transformed Himself Into Trump For The Apprentice

Sebastian Stan is considered one of the sexiest actors in Hollywood and his ability to bring depth to a wide range of characters is unmatched. He's one of the few actors who doesn't shy away from transforming himself to bring a character to life. From playing the Winter Soldier in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to portraying rocker Tommy Lee in the hit Hulu series "Pam & Tommy," the actor has made it clear that he would do anything to bring authenticity to his roles. However, playing Donald Trump in "The Apprentice" pushed Stan to explore Trump's persona presented a lot of new challenges for the actor.

Advertisement

In the movie, Stan plays a young Trump as he meets lawyer Roy Cohn (played by Jeremy Strong) in the early '70s. Cohn played a pivotal role in making Trump a real estate giant and prominent figure amongst the tabloids. The film also explores an era where Trump underwent a vast physical transformation, which is why Stan had to take drastic measures to look like him. In an interview with USA Today in October 2024, the "Ghosted" star revealed how a nutritionist helped him achieve a look similar to Trump's. Stan noted that he ate a lot of sushi and ramen to gain some extra pounds. Additionally, the star was told to add soy sauce and salt to gain weight in his face.

"I said, 'How do I get more bloated in the face?' He said, 'Start eating as many carbohydrates as you can. You should be eating a lot of sushi and ramen with a lot of soy sauce and salt,'" Stan told USA Today. But Stan's transformation didn't stop there.

Advertisement