Donald Trump Finally Confirmed What We've All Been Thinking About His Hair

You can't talk about The Donald (Trump, that is) without mentioning The Hair. Trump supposedly has a strange belief that his hair is partly responsible for his power in the boardroom and the political arena — and judging from his performance in his latest presidential campaign, he might be right. He's proud his famous coif is all-natural, and for years, he's denied trying to hide any signs of balding.

Back in 2011, when the host of "The Apprentice" was about to announce his first run for office, he discussed his hair routine with Rolling Stone. After lathering up with Head & Shoulders shampoo, "I then comb my hair. Yes, I do use a comb. Do I comb it forward? No, I don't comb it forward," Trump said. "I actually don't have a bad hairline. ...I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back. I've combed it the same way for years. Same thing, every time."

A decade-plus later, Trump is finally coming clean about his routine. During a rally in Michigan two days after the Republican National Convention, the GOP candidate turned the audience's attention to a screen showing older footage of himself. "See that screen up there of me? That's very severe, that comb-over," Trump said, miming the styling with his hand. "That's a severe sucker. What's with that one? ... I looked up there, I said, 'Whoa!' Look at that, wow. That's a work of art."

