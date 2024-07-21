Donald Trump Finally Confirmed What We've All Been Thinking About His Hair
You can't talk about The Donald (Trump, that is) without mentioning The Hair. Trump supposedly has a strange belief that his hair is partly responsible for his power in the boardroom and the political arena — and judging from his performance in his latest presidential campaign, he might be right. He's proud his famous coif is all-natural, and for years, he's denied trying to hide any signs of balding.
Back in 2011, when the host of "The Apprentice" was about to announce his first run for office, he discussed his hair routine with Rolling Stone. After lathering up with Head & Shoulders shampoo, "I then comb my hair. Yes, I do use a comb. Do I comb it forward? No, I don't comb it forward," Trump said. "I actually don't have a bad hairline. ...I mean, I get a lot of credit for comb-overs. But it's not really a comb-over. It's sort of a little bit forward and back. I've combed it the same way for years. Same thing, every time."
A decade-plus later, Trump is finally coming clean about his routine. During a rally in Michigan two days after the Republican National Convention, the GOP candidate turned the audience's attention to a screen showing older footage of himself. "See that screen up there of me? That's very severe, that comb-over," Trump said, miming the styling with his hand. "That's a severe sucker. What's with that one? ... I looked up there, I said, 'Whoa!' Look at that, wow. That's a work of art."
Donald Trump roasts himself for his "severe comb-over" 🤣
"I looked up there I said 'WOW'— look at that, wow. That's like a work of art" pic.twitter.com/3RegJ7ZbCb
— Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 20, 2024
The famous Trump hair isn't likely to change
Donald Trump's body language indicates he's changed since the assassination attempt on his life, according to Traci Brown, an expert who recently spoke to The List. She pointed out signs the controversial candidate seems less angry than usual, and even pointed out "a look of peace." Perhaps that's why Trump feels more comfortable talking frankly about his hair. His July 21 rally speech in Michigan was the first time he had ever even suggested styling his 'do to cover a receding hairline.
That doesn't mean he's not still vain about it. At the RNC, his hair was a light platinum blond, and the swoop was highly pronounced (as seen here on the left). Just two days later, it suddenly became more yellow, and the front piece was flatter — indicating the "work of art" from before was just too severe for him. Apparently, Trump is determined to stick with the comb-over and colors he likes best. We still wish he'd consider the style we at The List created. Our photo editors gave him a more flattering, less poufy style and a darker shade. It might not be museum-worthy, but without his famous disaster hairdo, Trump looks both more natural and more presidential.