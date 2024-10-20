Everything We Know About Selma Blair's Health Issues

In 2018, Selma Blair took to Instagram to share a vulnerable post with her followers. She was working on a Netflix show at the time and was experiencing a moment of immense gratitude, which also led her to the decision to tell the world about a diagnosis that forever changed her life. Without preamble, Blair shared that she had multiple sclerosis (MS). "By the grace of the lord, and will power and the understanding producers at Netflix, I have a job. A wonderful job," she wrote. "I am disabled. I fall sometimes. I drop things. My memory is foggy. And my left side is asking for directions from a broken gps. But we are doing it."

Blair's optimism was admirable. Cleveland Clinic explains that multiple sclerosis is a serious autoimmune disease with no cure that affects the spinal cord and brain. The disease attacks myelin cells, the protective layer found around the nerves and spinal cord. Blair had scary symptoms like numbness, jerks, and spasms, but the disease can also affect your mobility and vision. Various palliative treatments for MS exist, and Blair received a hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) which helped her go into remission. She also underwent chemotherapy as part of that treatment. "I'll get MRIs a couple of times a year, and I still do treatments. I know a lot of people can't afford it, but for me, [it] really alleviated the MS progression incredibly. It saved my life," she told Us Weekly.

Despite being in remission, Blair told "Meet The Press" that she still experiences daily pain from the disease. "I really am in pain all the time. There's this stiffness that doesn't leave me" she admitted.