A Look Back At Jelly Roll's Brutal Feud With Machine Gun Kelly (& How They Got Past It)

In recent times, Jelly Roll and MGK have shared a bromance that might shock those who knew of them in their early days as rappers. In the former's Spotify podcast "Jelly Roll: Countdown to Beautifully Broken," the two reminded listeners they once hated each other prior to striking up a friendship.

In the podcast, the "I Am Not Okay" and "Bloody Valentine" artists opened with a reflection on their initially resentful relationship which kicked off 12 years ago, as MGK shared on Instagram in August 2024. Being two out of only a handful of white rappers in the game when their careers began, Jelly Roll said, a natural rivalry emerged between them. From disses toward MGK's scrawny physique and mohawk to Jelly Roll's hateful demeanor, the two discussed how their animosity was a result of how they once viewed the other as competition. Jelly Roll reportedly took their gripe as far as targeting MGK with his 2012 song, "Malibu's Most Wanted."

Despite the jabs they once made at each other, Jelly Roll and MGK have since moved on from their quarrel. As Jelly Roll told Entertainment Tonight in September 2024, their reconciliation resulted from a mixture of owning up to their mistakes and growing as adults. "It's just all been a part of me evolving as a man and developing," he said.

