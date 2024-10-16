It's Official: Jimmy Carter Got The Final Word Against Donald Trump
Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Former President Jimmy Carter managed to stick it to Donald Trump — shortly after celebrating his 100th birthday no less. Jimmy, who has been in hospice care since February 2023,wasn't expected to see the end of that month, let alone his 100th birthday, but the former president still had one goal in mind that was keeping him going: Jimmy wanted to cast his ballot in the 2024 presidential election.
Speaking to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, in August 2024, Jimmy's grandson, Jason Carter, revealed that the former president told his son, Chip Carter: "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris." Residing in Georgia meant Jimmy could cast his ballot in the early voting period starting on October 15, 2024, and even though it spans three weeks, he went on the first day, getting the final word in his ongoing dissension with Trump.
However, there have been some concerns surrounding whether or not the beloved politician's ballot would be counted should he die before the votes are tallied and verified. Fortunately, as it turns out, Georgia's laws are vague when it comes to this, which means that the former president's vote might well be secured regardless of whether he makes it to the end of the year. Either way, Jimmy got to fulfill his final wish by voting for Harris.
Trump and Carter have never been fond of each other
Donald Trump is notorious for taking nasty jabs at his opponents, and while President Joe Biden was still running for reelection, he compared him unfavorably to Former President Jimmy Carter, by quipping, "I thought to myself, Jimmy Carter is happy now, because he will go down as a brilliant president by comparison to Joe Biden," (via The Hill). Whether it's for lack of imagination or because he thinks his jokes are just that good, Trump enjoys recycling remarks like these whenever possible. In fact, he brought it up again on Carter's 100th birthday, not even sparing the beloved politician a quick congratulations.
Their squabble goes way back. During a 2019 speech, Carter had plenty of negative things to say about Trump's presidency, even indicating that he believed the former reality star was an illegitimate leader. "There's no doubt that the Russians did interfere in the election. And I think the interference, although not yet quantified, if fully investigated would show that Trump didn't actually win the election in 2016," Carter asserted (via CNN).
It's safe to say that the infamously thin-skinned former "Apprentice" host didn't approve of this message, and he clapped back at Carter in the only way he knew how — by personally insulting the former president. "He's a nice man. He was a terrible president," Trump reasoned in response (via Politico). At least now Carter can sleep soundly at night knowing he did his part in keeping the divisive candidate from being reelected for a second term.