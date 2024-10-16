It's Official: Jimmy Carter Got The Final Word Against Donald Trump

Revenge is a dish best served cold, and Former President Jimmy Carter managed to stick it to Donald Trump — shortly after celebrating his 100th birthday no less. Jimmy, who has been in hospice care since February 2023,wasn't expected to see the end of that month, let alone his 100th birthday, but the former president still had one goal in mind that was keeping him going: Jimmy wanted to cast his ballot in the 2024 presidential election.

Speaking to the Atlanta Journal Constitution, in August 2024, Jimmy's grandson, Jason Carter, revealed that the former president told his son, Chip Carter: "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris." Residing in Georgia meant Jimmy could cast his ballot in the early voting period starting on October 15, 2024, and even though it spans three weeks, he went on the first day, getting the final word in his ongoing dissension with Trump.

However, there have been some concerns surrounding whether or not the beloved politician's ballot would be counted should he die before the votes are tallied and verified. Fortunately, as it turns out, Georgia's laws are vague when it comes to this, which means that the former president's vote might well be secured regardless of whether he makes it to the end of the year. Either way, Jimmy got to fulfill his final wish by voting for Harris.

