Jimmy Carter's Final Wish Is Sure To Get Under Donald Trump's Thin Skin

Former president Jimmy Carter is on the verge of becoming a centenarian, but according to his family, his excitement isn't focused on celebrating 100 years of life. Rather, he's hoping to make it to the next election so he can vote for presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.

Jimmy Carter has less than two months to go before he can begin measuring his age with three digits, as he was born on October 1, 1924. However, it will take a few more days or weeks to accomplish his real goal (depending on whether or not Carter has signed up for a mail-in ballot or is planning on voting in person). In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jason Carter, one of Jimmy Carter's many grandchildren, explained that his grandfather had said, "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris." Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February of 2023, but his family said that recent events in American politics, as well as in Gaza, have reignited his resolve to keep going.

