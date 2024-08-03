Jimmy Carter's Final Wish Is Sure To Get Under Donald Trump's Thin Skin
Former president Jimmy Carter is on the verge of becoming a centenarian, but according to his family, his excitement isn't focused on celebrating 100 years of life. Rather, he's hoping to make it to the next election so he can vote for presidential hopeful Kamala Harris.
Jimmy Carter has less than two months to go before he can begin measuring his age with three digits, as he was born on October 1, 1924. However, it will take a few more days or weeks to accomplish his real goal (depending on whether or not Carter has signed up for a mail-in ballot or is planning on voting in person). In an interview with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, Jason Carter, one of Jimmy Carter's many grandchildren, explained that his grandfather had said, "I'm only trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris." Jimmy Carter has been in hospice care since February of 2023, but his family said that recent events in American politics, as well as in Gaza, have reignited his resolve to keep going.
Jimmy Carter and Donald Trump's beef goes back years
Although his determination to vote for Kamala Harris is impressive at this stage of his life, Jimmy Carter's negativity towards Donald Trump's presidency and potential reelection is nothing new. Carter challenged the legitimacy of Donald Trump's first electoral victory, making comments in 2019 alleging that Russia's interference in the 2016 election may have been enough to actually swing the competition in Trump's favor. To no one's surprise, Trump took umbrage with these claims and fired back, stating that Jimmy Carter is "a nice man. He was a terrible president" (via Politico). In regards to Carter's comments about Russian election interference, Trump said, "Everybody now understands that I won not because of Russia, not because of anyone but myself."
Trump also caught a lot of heat for making unkind remarks about Carter during difficult times, first publicly critiquing Carter's presidency when his wife Rosalynn entered hospice care and then making inappropriate comments soon after his longtime wife's death. Per Newsweek, Trump said, "My wife went to the funeral of Rosalynn two months ago. It was a beautiful funeral, but Jimmy Carter's a happy man right now, " continuing on to explain that Carter would be pleased because his presidency would be seen as a success in comparison to Joe Biden's. Clearly, there's no love lost between these two former presidents, and Carter's intent to live long enough to vote for Kamala Harris (and against Donald Trump) isn't very surprising.