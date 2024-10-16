Megyn Kelly Desperately Vies For Trump's Attention By Taking His Most Bizarre Claims A Step Further

Springfield, Ohio became the subject of one of the most memorable moments of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump's 2024 presidential debate. The city has a large number of settled Haitian migrants whom the Trump campaign sought to use as nightmare-fuel to push their anti-immigration agenda. The boldest claim of the debate, which was previously shared by J.D. Vance and several other prominent Republicans, was that the immigrants were stealing and eating people's pets, namely cats and dogs. Since the debate, it has become a major talking point, bringing unwanted attention to the immigration crisis. While the claim was officially debunked, Megyn Kelly decided to vociferously defend it on her podcast, "The Megyn Kelly Show," by adding an additional, bizarre detail.

As the former Fox News host argued, "That's the thing about Trump: Believe it or don't believe it. And frankly, I saw two cats on a barbecue on Chris Rufo's feed, but whatever." Kelly was referring to a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, on September 14, 2024 that apparently showed a cat being barbecued. A cursory glance at the responses to the post displays a divided reaction, with many saying it actually looks like a raw chicken and others hailing it as proof of "Another 'debunked' story that turned out to have merit," as Vance himself confidently posited.

It's worth noting that Vance doubled down on the claim during the vice presidential debate too. Kelly's defense, meanwhile, focused more on Trump. She proclaimed, "That's him bringing an issue home to people in a way that you can remember. It's easy to remember and it's horrifying, and either way, it keeps the issue in the news non-stop." The "either way" arguably references whether or not the claim is actually factual. Thus, it appears Kelly is more concerned about getting into Trump's good graces than taking a hardline position on immigrants eating pets in Ohio.

