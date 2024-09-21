Everything We Know About JD Vance's Parents & His Complicated Relationship With Them

Donald Trump's defiantly left-field VP pick, JD Vance, had a tumultuous childhood to say the very least. His mother, Beverly Vance, was just 19 years old when she gave birth to Lindsay Vance, her first child with Donald Bowman. The couple married in 1983 and welcomed their second child, JD, the following year. In the Ohio Senator's bestselling memoir "Hillbilly Elegy," he admitted that his dad stopped being a strong presence in their lives a few years before his folks divorced. At the time, JD was only six, and his parents' split understandably hit him hard.

"I always felt loved when I spent time with him, which was why I found it so shocking that he 'didn't want me anymore,' as Mom and Mamaw told me," the 2024 Republican vice presidential nominee penned in his memoir, alongside noting, "He had a new wife, with two small children, and I'd been replaced," per Today. Young JD's heart broke even more when Dowman permitted Beverly's husband, Bob Hamel, whom she married two years after the divorce, to adopt him.

To make matters even worse, Beverly forced her son to drop his biological father's name from his middle name in what the young boy believed was an attempt to "erase any memory of his existence." Ultimately, JD and Bowman bettered their relationship once he was a teenager. At the time, JD also learned that his biological father had fought tooth and nail to retain custody and only consented to his adoption because he realized the divorce had taken a serious toll on him.

