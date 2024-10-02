Megyn Kelly Melts Down In Defense Of JD Vance's Rude Debate Behavior & It's Embarrassingly On Brand

Like many people across the country, Megyn Kelly is watching the vice presidential debate between Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and she doesn't seem to like what she sees. She has been live posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), and she was particularly fired up in one post, writing, "F you CBS — how DARE YOU." It seems to be in reference to when CBS moderators stated "to clarify for our viewers" that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are in the country legally after Vance had called them illegal.

Baseless rumors about Haitian immigrants eating pets made for a big moment in the debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, where Trump showed that his confidence was crumbling as he faced Harris as his opponent instead of Biden.

As the moderators at the VP debate tried to move on to another question, Vance seemed to take issue with the situation, saying, "The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact check." Kelly kept posting about the moment, and it seemed like she was so worked up that she wasn't entirely making sense. "Tried to fact check. JD put you in your place. You WONT HIM FIGHT YOU AND YOU WONT LET THEM DEBATE," she wrote. We're thinking maybe she left out a word there? She certainly seems to have.

