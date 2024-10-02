Megyn Kelly Melts Down In Defense Of JD Vance's Rude Debate Behavior & It's Embarrassingly On Brand
Like many people across the country, Megyn Kelly is watching the vice presidential debate between Ohio Senator JD Vance and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, and she doesn't seem to like what she sees. She has been live posting on X (formerly known as Twitter), and she was particularly fired up in one post, writing, "F you CBS — how DARE YOU." It seems to be in reference to when CBS moderators stated "to clarify for our viewers" that Haitian immigrants in Springfield, Ohio are in the country legally after Vance had called them illegal.
Baseless rumors about Haitian immigrants eating pets made for a big moment in the debate between former president Donald Trump and Vice President Kamala Harris, where Trump showed that his confidence was crumbling as he faced Harris as his opponent instead of Biden.
As the moderators at the VP debate tried to move on to another question, Vance seemed to take issue with the situation, saying, "The rules were that you guys weren't going to fact check." Kelly kept posting about the moment, and it seemed like she was so worked up that she wasn't entirely making sense. "Tried to fact check. JD put you in your place. You WONT HIM FIGHT YOU AND YOU WONT LET THEM DEBATE," she wrote. We're thinking maybe she left out a word there? She certainly seems to have.
Megyn Kelly has taken to social media to air her issues with Democrats
JD Vance was correct that before the debate, CBS moderators said that they wouldn't be fact-checking during the debate; however, they did say that the two men could fact-check each other. They also said that they reserved the right to cut off the candidate's mics during the debate, which they did for both men as Vance continued to try and talk over the moderators.
This is hardly the first time that Megyn Kelly has seemingly lost her mind during this presidential election season. Kelly went off on Taylor Swift, who effectively ended Vance in her signoff to her endorsement for Kamala Harris, by referring to herself as a childless cat lady, a type of person that Vance has railed against as being unfit to be in leadership. She also applauded Donald Trump for saying that he hated Swift.
Kelly was once a mainstay in cable news, working for both Fox News and NBC; she was also a debate moderator during the 2016 election where Trump famously later said about her, "You could see there was blood coming out of her eyes. Blood coming out of her wherever," via CNN. However, Kelly has vowed to never return to mainstream media, but she is still very much involved in politics and clearly quite happy to keep making controversial comments against the left.