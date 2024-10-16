The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show
The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a bang! The legendary night of fashion occurred annually from 1995 through 2018. After taking quite the break, the show returned on October 15, and plenty of stars walked the red carpet and the runway. Just like in years past, the evening was all about the show's models (here's what it's like to work as a Victoria's Secret Angel). The models, of course, don't necessarily choose what they rock down the runway. They do, however, choose what they sport before and after the show, as does everyone else in attendance. And it seems that the ideal attire for this occasion wasn't exactly clear to many of the night's performers and guests.
Unsurprisingly, lingerie-inspired details were an overwhelming trend, as was showing lots of skin and sporting underwear as outerwear. Some looks that incorporated these details worked, while others flopped. Other attendees didn't lean into this theme at all, making for interpretations of the evening's dress code that were all over the map. The fashion show did take place in mid-October, so perhaps the power of the Halloween spirit got the best of folks. As a result, there were more than a few costume-y looks and ensembles that looked straight out of a horror film. There were plenty of good looks at the 2024 Victoria's Secret fashion show, but we've narrowed it down to just the bad and the ugly.
Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern looked straight out of the Addams Family
You know what they say — musical duos who grace the worst-dressed list together stay together. Okay — no one says that, but Sofi Tukker fans are surely hopeful. Musicians Sophie Hawley-Weld and Tucker Halpern hit the after party looking like the TikTok-ified version of Morticia and Gomez Addams. Hawley-Weld sported black tights and underwear with strappy sandals and a lace-y crop top, and Halpern accompanied her in a baggy grey tie-dye set. Neither of these outfits made much sense, and when paired together, they clashed even more.
Paloma Elesser's look was Steve Irwin-inspired
Model Paloma Elesser stunned on the runway and, as always, her face card was not declined on her way to the afterparty. Even so, we have no idea what inspired her ensemble. The many textures, animal prints, and colors makes the whole look feel distracting, and the silhouette isn't ideal, either. The mid-rise wrap skirt paired with the collared crop top and fur coat just feels all over the place. A sleeker, simpler option would have been much better for the occasion.
Was LaQuan Smith influenced by Cruella de Vil?
As a fashion designer with bold, modern taste, it's no surprise that LaQuan Smith took a fashion risk at the Victoria's Secret fashion show. While the idea behind his look was intriguing, the pieces just didn't quite work when paired together. The silhouette of the low-rise, belted pants and low-cut, tucked-in tank top felt odd and ill-fitting, and paired with the accessories and an oversized fur coat channeling Cruella de Vil made him look like a little kid playing dress-up with his parents' clothes.
Barbara Palvin was ready for the dance floor
Barbara Palvin powerfully donned her wings on the Victoria's Secret runway. While the star — who had one of the most gorgeous celebrity weddings of 2023 when she married Dylan Sprouse — looked like utter perfection strutting her stuff during the show, her after party ensemble left us scratching our heads. She sported what looked to be a low cut, long-sleeve black leotard with sparkly fringes along the bottom. This, in itself, made her outfit look like a costume for a dance competition, but pairing it with sheer black tights and a slicked back bun just reinforced this odd ballet-esque look. On the bright side, she can save the outfit and rewear it if she ever joins the celeb cast of "Dancing With the Stars."
Issey Moloney looked like she repurposed her sweet sixteen dress
Between her dress and the styling, TikTok star Issey Moloney hit the the Victoria's Secret fashion show red carpet looking like she was on her way to a sweet sixteen. Something about this sparkly, fringed dress just looked like something we would have sported to a special event back in 10th grade. In reality, though, this minidress could have worked with some edgier, more interesting accessories and a more high fashion approach to her hair and makeup.
Olivia Ponton rocked a Morphsuit
Unlike so many attendees, model Olivia Ponton didn't give in to the temptation to sport lingerie on the Victoria's Secret fashion show red carpet. Instead, she sported a skin-tight turtleneck bodysuit. This utterly unique ensemble surely made Ponton stand out among the copious amounts of lace and bare skin, but this look was still a confusing choice. Perhaps in a different color with more accessories, this look would have felt fashion-forward, rather than just plain odd. As it is, she looked like she forgot to put on the rest of her outfit.
Eva Gutowski recycled a date night look
Despite what many believe, influencer Eva Gutowski's red carpet look proves that you can, in fact, go wrong with a little black dress. Her asymmetrical lace dress just didn't feel quite elevated enough for this occasion, but with different styling, Gutowski could have made it a bit more high fashion and interesting. Yet, her strappy sandals, chunky necklace, black bag, and blunt bob made this look more like an ensemble that would have been perfect to wear out to dinner in 2003 than at the Victoria's Secret fashion show.
Hillary Super showed up in officewear
As the CEO of Victoria's Secret, Hillary Super certainly had her work cut out for her when it came time to dress for this special event. We can see why she wanted to opt for something a bit simpler and more formal than what other attendees sported. Yet, this look was just more appropriate for a business meeting than the red carpet. Sure, the below-the-knee length dress featured a plunging neckline that channeled the office siren trend, but considering that this trend was also recently attempted by Melania Trump as she promoted her memoir, it doesn't really feel right for one of the most glam events of the year. At least her closed-toe, low-heeled shoes looked comfy, though!
Lele Pons piled on pieces that looked like they came from a Spirit Halloween
Of all the outfits that hit the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show red carpet and afterparty, no look left us quite as confused as Lele Pons' ensemble. While the star's hair and makeup was on point, everything else she sported felt strange and overdone. The satin-y bubble skirt just didn't work with the sparkly sports bra, and the open-toe lace boots clashed even further. Pons may have thought the sleeves tied the look together, but we were just distracted trying to figure out what they were attached to. The whole ensemble looked like a knockoff Spice Girls costume from the clearance rack of Spirit Halloween.
Steven Kolb looked like he was running errands before the show
As the CEO of the Council of Fashion Designers of America, Steven Kolb must know a thing or two about fashion. And, hey — we don't hate this outfit. It's the perfect look for a Saturday afternoon grocery run. Unfortunately, he wore this to the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show, rather than the self checkout. Had he rolled up his sleeves and left this funky patchwork shirt open over a black t-shirt, sleek black pants and some cool boots, it would have been a much more fashion show apropos look.
Orianthi looked like she was in disguise
We love a good signature look, and Orianthi certainly has one. Still, it would have been nice to see the legendary guitarist switch things up a bit for the occasion. In truth, her leather minidress is cool and unique and could have been perfect for this red carpet. It's the slouchy over-the-knee boots, jewelry, hat, and sunglasses that made it look like she raided someone's attic for accessories. A sleek high ponytail, statement booties, and minimal accessories would have made this dress pop and left her looking as fabulous as her guitar skills.
Hannah Stocking took the lingerie theme too seriously
Comedian Hannah Stocking really leaned into the lingerie theme of the Victoria's Secret fashion show. Her overly detailed lace-up dress and matching gloves just felt a bit corny and outdated. Without the complicated lace-up detailing and gloves, this dress could have worked in a bolder color. Despite her dress being a miss, Stocking almost didn't make the worst-dressed list, at all, thanks to her heart-shaped cat purse. That's one accessory that can make any outfit look good. Seriously — where can we order one?