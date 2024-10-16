The Worst-Dressed Stars At The 2024 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show

The Victoria's Secret fashion show is back with a bang! The legendary night of fashion occurred annually from 1995 through 2018. After taking quite the break, the show returned on October 15, and plenty of stars walked the red carpet and the runway. Just like in years past, the evening was all about the show's models (here's what it's like to work as a Victoria's Secret Angel). The models, of course, don't necessarily choose what they rock down the runway. They do, however, choose what they sport before and after the show, as does everyone else in attendance. And it seems that the ideal attire for this occasion wasn't exactly clear to many of the night's performers and guests.

Unsurprisingly, lingerie-inspired details were an overwhelming trend, as was showing lots of skin and sporting underwear as outerwear. Some looks that incorporated these details worked, while others flopped. Other attendees didn't lean into this theme at all, making for interpretations of the evening's dress code that were all over the map. The fashion show did take place in mid-October, so perhaps the power of the Halloween spirit got the best of folks. As a result, there were more than a few costume-y looks and ensembles that looked straight out of a horror film. There were plenty of good looks at the 2024 Victoria's Secret fashion show, but we've narrowed it down to just the bad and the ugly.

