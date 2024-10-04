Melania Trump's Attempt At Office Siren Look In New Interview Fails With Disaster Hairdo
The countdown is on for former first lady Melania Trump's memoir, "Melania," which hits shelves on October 8, 2024. In preparation, the typically private Melania is in the public eye a bit more than usual, posting promo videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, and even giving interviews. On October 2, the former model appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" to discuss her forthcoming book as well as her husband and former president Donald Trump's role in the 2024 election.
It was clear that Melania deliberately switched up her typical look: trading in her go-to wardrobe for a black button-down shirt and white blazer and swapping out her usual long, flowing blonde locks for something a bit sleeker. While breaking away from your usual go-to hairstyle for something fresh and updated can often be a welcome change, Melania's updo fell flat — literally.
In her interview, Melania looked different, clearly going for a more business-like vibe. However, instead of achieving a look that said "professional, serious, and elegant" like she was likely going for, the former first lady's low bun looked dull, unkempt, and just plain "blah." Melania and her style team may have thought that this updo coordinated with her suit better than her usual loose curls would, but instead, it looked like she was just heading out to run errands.
Melania's odd interview styling is the latest in a string of strange creative choices
As of now, it's unclear what exactly the contents of Melania Trump's memoir will be. What is clear, however, is that the former First Lady and her team have made some strange creative choices in preparation for its release, and her hairstyle miss is just the most recent. On his show, "Anderson Cooper 360," the titular host was taken aback by the look of her most recent book promo video on X. "That's the weirdest promo I've ever seen," Cooper said bluntly about the dramatically lit, black and white video of Melania speaking to the camera, per Instagram.
The video is the latest in a series of promotional videos Melania has shared on social media, all in the same unique style. Interestingly, the videos all end with an image of a book with the simple text, "MELANIA," which fades to reveal plain text of her name before prompting viewers to order the memoir. If the marketing strategy is to create an air of mystery around the book, these promotional choices are certainly doing their job. Still, this strategy doesn't seem like the typical way to sell a memoir. Time will tell if the book itself will answer any of the questions inspired by its odd promotional strategies.