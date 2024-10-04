Melania Trump's Attempt At Office Siren Look In New Interview Fails With Disaster Hairdo

The countdown is on for former first lady Melania Trump's memoir, "Melania," which hits shelves on October 8, 2024. In preparation, the typically private Melania is in the public eye a bit more than usual, posting promo videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, and even giving interviews. On October 2, the former model appeared on Fox News' "Hannity" to discuss her forthcoming book as well as her husband and former president Donald Trump's role in the 2024 election.

Advertisement

It was clear that Melania deliberately switched up her typical look: trading in her go-to wardrobe for a black button-down shirt and white blazer and swapping out her usual long, flowing blonde locks for something a bit sleeker. While breaking away from your usual go-to hairstyle for something fresh and updated can often be a welcome change, Melania's updo fell flat — literally.

In her interview, Melania looked different, clearly going for a more business-like vibe. However, instead of achieving a look that said "professional, serious, and elegant" like she was likely going for, the former first lady's low bun looked dull, unkempt, and just plain "blah." Melania and her style team may have thought that this updo coordinated with her suit better than her usual loose curls would, but instead, it looked like she was just heading out to run errands.

Advertisement