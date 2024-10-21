Kate Middleton's Reported Favorite Nighttime Drink Will Surprise You
If you want to live like a king or queen, you can try the British royal family's favorite drinks. Catherine, Princess of Wales, reportedly enjoys the ever-classic Guinness when she feels like a beer, but a different beverage has been listed as part of her daily routine (and is tied to Prince William and Kate Middleton's relationship transformation from a couple to parents of three). An insider who knows the Prince and Princess of Wales personally informed People in 2021 that William brings his wife the same drink each night once their children are put to bed and they can finally relax: "A gin-and-tonic."
The source continued, "They look after each other, but in different ways." Kate reportedly shared another drink she likes on occasion as well. According to Express, at a 2023 royal engagement at an Indian restaurant in Birmingham, the Princess of Wales confirmed, "I quite like tequila." And when the beloved couple tied the knot over a decade beforehand, the mixed drink for their guests to enjoy consisted of vodka, champagne, and passionfruit juice, which is hilariously known as a "Crack Baby" cocktail.
What drink did Kate enjoy at a 2023 music festival?
In 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales enjoyed some tasty tipples at the Houghton Festival in Norfolk. The Standard noted that the music festival was being hosted at the Houghton Hall property, which belongs to Rose Hanbury and her husband David Cholmondeley, the Marchioness and Marquess of Cholmondeley (Hanbury and William, Prince of Wales have been the subject of infidelity speculation over the years but the rumors reportedly didn't cause Kate to cut Hanbury out of her inner circle).
While the Princess of Wales was at a dinner party hosted by the Cholmondeleys, an insider detailed to the Daily Mail how another attendee encouraged Kate to visit the festival (and security tagged along with her of course). Another source told The Standard that while dining at the Turntable & Napkin restaurant at the event, Kate enjoyed spicy margaritas as her drink of choice. They also claimed the princess had an affogato as a treat, which is a gelato dessert that also includes espresso as a key ingredient.
It's no surprise that affogato is something the beloved royal would like, since Kate has historically been a Starbucks fan — as an employee of the chain excitedly proclaimed to Us Weekly in 2013, "She's a regular." However, healthy green smoothies and/or green juices are also among the morning drinks that the princess reportedly enjoys.