Kate Middleton's Reported Favorite Nighttime Drink Will Surprise You

In 2023, Catherine, Princess of Wales enjoyed some tasty tipples at the Houghton Festival in Norfolk. The Standard noted that the music festival was being hosted at the Houghton Hall property, which belongs to Rose Hanbury and her husband David Cholmondeley, the Marchioness and Marquess of Cholmondeley (Hanbury and William, Prince of Wales have been the subject of infidelity speculation over the years but the rumors reportedly didn't cause Kate to cut Hanbury out of her inner circle).

While the Princess of Wales was at a dinner party hosted by the Cholmondeleys, an insider detailed to the Daily Mail how another attendee encouraged Kate to visit the festival (and security tagged along with her of course). Another source told The Standard that while dining at the Turntable & Napkin restaurant at the event, Kate enjoyed spicy margaritas as her drink of choice. They also claimed the princess had an affogato as a treat, which is a gelato dessert that also includes espresso as a key ingredient.

It's no surprise that affogato is something the beloved royal would like, since Kate has historically been a Starbucks fan — as an employee of the chain excitedly proclaimed to Us Weekly in 2013, "She's a regular." However, healthy green smoothies and/or green juices are also among the morning drinks that the princess reportedly enjoys.

