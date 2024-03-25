Who Is Rose Hanbury's Husband David Cholmondeley?

Before the world learned of the tragedy surrounding Princess Catherine and her cancer diagnosis, conspiracy theories were rife regarding the princess' whereabouts. One major rumor was the alleged affair between Prince William and Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. Whispers of an affair between William and Hanbury have circulated for years, but they finally came to a head during "Kate-gate" when idle chatter surfaced suggesting that the princess had a breakdown due to her husband's supposed indiscretions. Hanbury addressed the Prince William rumors through her attorneys who told Business Insider that "the rumors are completely false."

Furthermore, Rose Hanbury made legal moves against talk show host Stephen Colbert, who referenced the alleged affair on his show. Her attorneys issued a statement to In Touch, saying, "We have written on our client's behalf to CBS and various other reputable media organisations to confirm that the allegation is false." Hopefully, this will squelch the affair rumors once and for all and allow William and Catherine to focus on her health.

But what about Hanbury's family? With so much focus on the Rose Hanbury-William-Catherine love triangle, it's easy to forget that there's a fourth person, Hanbury's husband, David Cholmondeley (pronounced "Chumley") in the mix. So who is the 7th Marquess of Cholmondeley? By all accounts, he is a man with ties to the monarchy that span decades with royal roots that run deep.