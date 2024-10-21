How Riley Keough Really Felt About Lisa Marie Presley & Michael Jackson's Marriage

When reflecting on the presence of Michael Jackson in her younger years, Riley Keough emphasized how normal her mother's relationship with the King of Pop seemed to her at the time. "They lived together and would take me to school," the actor recalled on "Today" in 2024, revealing that she even called her stepfather "Mimi." As Keough reasoned simply, "You know, just regular married stuff." Still, Jackson had a true impact on her life, with the "It Comes at Night" star treating Neverland Ranch as a second home.

Advertisement

"I spent more time at Neverland than Graceland, to be honest," she admitted to Vanity Fair. "That was a real home, whereas Graceland was a museum in my lifetime." The actor also remembered Jackson as a very generous person, telling the outlet, "I think he really got a kick out of being able to make people happy, in the most epic way possible, which I think he and my grandfather had in common." Keough similarly discussed Jackson's generosity in a 2017 appeareance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden."

"He'd get me lots of toys and things I wanted," she shared. "We were at Disneyland [and] he bought me this really nice watch. [I] think it was a 'Beauty and the Beast' watch." It felt really special, especially because of the fancy box the gift came in. Other than that, Keough reminisced about the divisive pop star's pet chimps, the most famous of which was Bubbles, remembering one pulled down the curtains in her house while another went to school with her one day. While Jackson may have only been the actor's stepfather for a couple of years, it's clear that it was a notable time in Keough's life.

Advertisement