Liam Payne's Last Instagram Post Will Break Your Heart
When news broke that former One Direction member Liam Payne had died, fans all over the world were understandably shell-shocked. And, as is the norm in the age of social media, they immediately flocked to the late pop star's Instagram to pay their respects on Payne's final post. However, it's safe to say that fans were left even more heartbroken when they realized what it was: A photo of him and his former One Direction bandmates — Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan, and Zayn Malik — and "Supersize Me" filmmaker Morgan Spurlock. The singer hadn't posted a snap of the band in a very long time, and this ultimately being his last post seemed fitting, albeit devastating.
Payne shared it as a tribute to Spurlock, who directed the band's 2013 documentary "One Direction: This Is Us" and sadly passed away himself earlier this year. "Rest in peace Morgan Spurlock it was a pleasure working with you," the late singer wrote. Fans quickly pointed out the significance of Payne's final post, with one commenting, "And ironically, his last post was a picture of the five of them together." Another sweetly added, "Fly high, your songs and 1D songs will always be in my heart," while a third gushed, "Thank you for being part of many childhoods. We all love you so much. Rest in peace."
Payne died after presumably falling three stories from his hotel room's balcony in Argentina, where he was on vacation. A Buenos Aires police spokesperson confirmed that they received calls to respond to "an aggressive man who may have been under the effects of drugs and alcohol," (via the BBC). Alberto Crescenti, director of Buenos Aires Emergency Medical Services, informed ABC News that the singer was pronounced dead at the scene and had suffered "very serious [injuries] incompatible with life" due to the fall.
Payne was at odds with some of his bandmates before his death
Liam Payne's tragic death comes after a tumultuous few years for the singer. He'd been open about his mental health and addiction issues on a few occasions, but the former boyband member's subsequent actions led to Payne becoming estranged from his One Direction bandmates. For instance, the "Familiar" hitmaker received sharp criticism following his 2022 appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast during which Payne, at times, spoke unkindly about them. He also revealed details about the dynamics of their relationships during One Direction's heyday that would have been better left unsaid.
Discussing his relationship with Zayn Malik, the singer opined, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there's many reasons why I'll always be on his side." Payne also detailed a squabble that took place backstage before a show, admitting that it almost turned ugly. As he recalled, "One member in particular threw me up the wall, so I said to him, 'If you don't remove those hands it's a high likelihood you'll never use them again.'" Many wondered whether the bandmate in question was also Malik.
After the interview sparked significant backlash from fans, Payne took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify that he hadn't meant to insult anyone. "They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have," the pop star acknowledged, adding in a follow-up tweet that he will always support Malik and even calling him "family." Alas, we'll never see the two make up in person, and Payne's last Instagram post serves as a sad reminder that, even if a One Direction reunion ever takes place, the band will forever be one member short.
