Liam Payne's Last Instagram Post Will Break Your Heart

Liam Payne's tragic death comes after a tumultuous few years for the singer. He'd been open about his mental health and addiction issues on a few occasions, but the former boyband member's subsequent actions led to Payne becoming estranged from his One Direction bandmates. For instance, the "Familiar" hitmaker received sharp criticism following his 2022 appearance on the "Impaulsive" podcast during which Payne, at times, spoke unkindly about them. He also revealed details about the dynamics of their relationships during One Direction's heyday that would have been better left unsaid.

Advertisement

Discussing his relationship with Zayn Malik, the singer opined, "There's many reasons why I dislike Zayn, and there's many reasons why I'll always be on his side." Payne also detailed a squabble that took place backstage before a show, admitting that it almost turned ugly. As he recalled, "One member in particular threw me up the wall, so I said to him, 'If you don't remove those hands it's a high likelihood you'll never use them again.'" Many wondered whether the bandmate in question was also Malik.

After the interview sparked significant backlash from fans, Payne took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to clarify that he hadn't meant to insult anyone. "They mentioned a specific incident involving Zayn which I responded to — but listening back maybe I didn't articulate myself as well as I could have," the pop star acknowledged, adding in a follow-up tweet that he will always support Malik and even calling him "family." Alas, we'll never see the two make up in person, and Payne's last Instagram post serves as a sad reminder that, even if a One Direction reunion ever takes place, the band will forever be one member short.

Advertisement

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.

If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, help is available. Visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).