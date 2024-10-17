The Drama Between Liam Payne And His Former One Direction Bandmates, Explained

Liam Payne's sudden death in Argentina sent shockwaves around the world. The pop star rose to fame on the British reality competition show "The X Factor," auditioning solo in 2008 before returning in 2010. That year, judge Simon Cowell made a watershed decision, pairing him with Harry Styles, Niall Horan, Zayn Malik, and Louis Tomlinson to form One Direction. The group quickly captured the hearts of viewers across the country, though they ultimately finished third on the show. However little did the five lads know that they would soon become the defining boyband of the early 2010s.

In the years that followed, One Direction released five chart-topping albums, won countless awards, and sold out arenas globally. With beloved tracks like "What Makes You Beautiful," they racked up several world record titles, even impressively surpassing The Beatles' achievement for the most top 10 debuts on the Billboard Hot 100 among bands.

And yet, the chart-topping group's journey was not without its challenges. Malik abruptly left in 2015, pulling out of their On the Road Again Tour just two months in and hinting in the process that there were severe interpersonal issues behind the scenes. One Direction pressed on as a four-piece, but eventually announced an indefinite hiatus in 2016.