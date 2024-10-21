Tragic Details About CNN Anchor Alisyn Camerota

Alisyn Camerota might have put on a brave face whenever the cameras were rolling at Fox News, but behind the scenes, she was dealing with unwanted advances from the network's former CEO, Robert Ailes. After leaving Fox in 2014, Camerota revealed the real reason she resigned from the network. "Yes, Roger Ailes did sexually harass me," Camerota said during an interview with CNN.

Camerota recalled how the harassment ensued shortly after she began her 16-year career at the network. She told Ailes she'd like to gain more experience in her field and wanted to be given more opportunities. His response was unexpected. "He said, 'Well, I would have to work with you. ... I would have to work with you really closely, and it may require us getting to know each other better, and that might have to happen away from here, and it might have to happen at a hotel. Do you know what I'm saying?'" Camerota recalled Ailes telling her. "And I said, 'Yeah, I think I do know what you're saying." She never took Ailes up on the offer, and being too shell-shocked and ashamed after the encounter, she kept it to herself. Ailes, offended by her lack of cooperation, opted to harass her emotionally instead.

"It was very hard to stand up to him," Camerota told Buzzfeed News. "He kept everyone sort of silent and secretive." She added that Ailes knew all too well that he had all the power — he could make or break her career. This is one of the reasons she initially remained quiet about the abuse, that is until she left Fox News and decided to tell the world.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).