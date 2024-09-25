The Real Reason Why Alisyn Camerota Left Fox News For CNN

This article mentions instances of sexual harassment.

Alisyn Camerota is one of those rare journalists who managed to leave Fox News and continued to have major success at a rival network. Why? Because she's always tried to put her job before politics. It seems at Fox News, you can expect to get some serious stink eye if you're not a die-hard conservative, and outsiders will make assumptions about your political standing. "I resented being put in a partisan box," Camerota told The New York Times. "'Oh, you work at Fox News, so you're obviously an archconservative.' No, I'm a journalist, and I'm trying to cover the news."

After spending 16 years at Fox and weathering several wildly unpleasant experiences, Camerota decided enough was enough. She left the network, wrote a novel titled "Amanda Wakes Up," which, technically, chronicles her time at Fox and reads like the lyrics to a Taylor Swift song — you can make of the incidents and characters what you will — while also giving readers a glimpse into what it's like working at national cable.

In interviews, Camerota has spoken candidly about her time at Fox, telling The New York Times that former Fox News CEO Roger Ailes often made her work life unbearable. "Roger liked competition, so he would pit us against each other to see who got the best ratings," she recalled. "It bred more tension than I've felt anywhere else." Since her exit from Fox News in 2014, Camerota has thrived at CNN and opened up about why she decided to leave Fox after dedicating almost two decades to the network.

