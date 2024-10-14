What We Know About Alisyn Camerota's Switch From Fox News To CNN

It's rare for major personalities to switch publications in the polarizing world of mainstream news media today. While many high-profile faces are let go or leave the place they made their name, most of them do their own thing on podcasts or small outlets. This isn't always the case, with Alisyn Camerota and Shepherd Smith both leaving Fox News for rival networks of opposing views.

Alisyn Camerota's departure from Fox News in 2014 was particularly shocking, but her success at CNN was not a surprise. Known for putting her journalistic integrity before politics, she became a respected name in the industry. This level of personal character was one of the main reasons she left Fox News, as her values drew the ire of the super-conservative management at the outlet. In an interview with CNN, Camerota told the network that "Roger Ailes ruled with an iron fist, and he wanted us all to fall in line and have his world view and say the things that he wanted us to say on Fox News."

Camerota spent sixteen years at Fox and gave several interviews about her time there after her departure. According to Camerota, she dealt with rampant partisanship, bullying, and instances of sexual harassment that all contributed to her decision to leave the network.

