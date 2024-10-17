Tense Moment At Ethel Kennedy's Funeral Proves Biden & Pelosi's Chilly Feud Hasn't Thawed

While we don't know the ins and outs of what happened behind the scenes with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, the notion that the pair isn't on good terms is more than just speculation. The day before the two came face to face at Ethel Kennedy's memorial service, Pelosi opened up to The Guardian about her relationship with the president. When asked if she'd talked to him since he dropped out of the race, she said: "Not since then, no. But I'm prayerful about it."

Advertisement

She went on to speak kind words about the president despite their apparent rift. "I have the greatest respect for him," she told the outlet. "I think he's one of the great consequential presidents of our country. I think his legacy had to be protected. I didn't see that happening in the course that it was on, the election was on. My call was just to: 'Let's get on a better course.' He will make the decision as to what that is. And he made that decision. But I think he has some unease because we've been friends for decades."

In Pelosi's opinion, "Elections are decisions ... you have to make every decision in favor of winning ... and the most important decision of all is the candidate." Whether Pelosi and Biden finally broke their period of silence at Kennedy's memorial is unclear, but either way, Pelosi is making it known that she's ready for a reconciliation.

Advertisement