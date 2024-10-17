Tense Moment At Ethel Kennedy's Funeral Proves Biden & Pelosi's Chilly Feud Hasn't Thawed
Former Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and President Joe Biden don't appear to be on good terms as a video going viral on X, formerly known as Twitter seems to confirm. When Biden dropped out of the 2024 presidential race back in July, Pelosi had been urging him to end his campaign. Three months later, it seems that Biden still has some negative feelings toward Pelosi regarding the ordeal. And his reaction when she acknowledged him at Ethel Kennedy's memorial service makes it obvious.
Pelosi: Mr President Mr President Mr President
President Uncle Joe: 😒
pic.twitter.com/jtEgFEEFti
— 𝓐𝓶𝓫𝓲𝓽𝓲𝓸𝓾𝓼𝓑𝓵𝓪𝓬𝓴𝓦𝓸𝓶𝓪𝓷🇨🇮🇫🇷🇺🇸 (@APDeniseW) October 16, 2024
On October 16, many political figures gathered at the Cathedral of St. Matthew the Apostle in D.C. to honor the late Kennedy, who died earlier this month at the age of 96. Former presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton sat alongside Biden as Pelosi gave a eulogy. The video on X shows the three leaders looking on as Pelosi said, "Mr. President, Mr. President, Mr. President, how perfect for Ethel to have three great presidents of the United States..." before the room erupted in applause. When Pelosi acknowledged the third "Mr. President," Biden, whose head was resting on his hand, closed his eyes and gave a subtle smirk. Many folks in the comment section believe that Biden's opinion of Pelosi was written all over his face. "Oh man.. he mad..." one X user wrote. "You know Biden will never forgive her for the stunt she pulled to replace him, but he had the last laugh," another commented.
Nancy Pelosi seemingly wants to bury the hatchet
While we don't know the ins and outs of what happened behind the scenes with Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi, the notion that the pair isn't on good terms is more than just speculation. The day before the two came face to face at Ethel Kennedy's memorial service, Pelosi opened up to The Guardian about her relationship with the president. When asked if she'd talked to him since he dropped out of the race, she said: "Not since then, no. But I'm prayerful about it."
She went on to speak kind words about the president despite their apparent rift. "I have the greatest respect for him," she told the outlet. "I think he's one of the great consequential presidents of our country. I think his legacy had to be protected. I didn't see that happening in the course that it was on, the election was on. My call was just to: 'Let's get on a better course.' He will make the decision as to what that is. And he made that decision. But I think he has some unease because we've been friends for decades."
In Pelosi's opinion, "Elections are decisions ... you have to make every decision in favor of winning ... and the most important decision of all is the candidate." Whether Pelosi and Biden finally broke their period of silence at Kennedy's memorial is unclear, but either way, Pelosi is making it known that she's ready for a reconciliation.