Dolly Parton Gets Caught In The Crossfire Of Dave Bautista's Brutal Trump Takedown

In September, Dave Bautista publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for the forthcoming presidential election, and as voting day comes closer, the actor is taking some big verbal swings at former president Donald Trump in a new video slamming Trump for being a "weak, tubby toddler." However, the video takedown unfairly brought Dolly Parton into the mix, randomly comparing aspects of Trump to the iconic country music icon.

The comedic clip — shot like a political ad and filmed as part of a segment for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" — features a svelte, ripped Bautista working out and sparring in a boxing gym, before addressing the camera directly to direct a flurry of insults and comical observations regarding Trump's persona as a "tough guy." However, the very first remark Bautista makes is, "Just look at him. He wears more make-up than Dolly Parton," before a side-by-side image of Trump and Parton flashes on-screen.

Later in the short video, which aired on October 16, Bautista moves from commenting on Trump's make-up and general weaknesses to his physique. As Bautista shows off his own tough guy image by hitting punching bags and flipping truck tires, he mocks Trump, quipping, "He's got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton." Again, a side-by-side image of Trump and Parton appears. While the video was met with a gale of laughter from the audience, it's unclear why exactly so many references to Parton were made in the first place.

