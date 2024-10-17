Dolly Parton Gets Caught In The Crossfire Of Dave Bautista's Brutal Trump Takedown
In September, Dave Bautista publicly endorsed Kamala Harris for the forthcoming presidential election, and as voting day comes closer, the actor is taking some big verbal swings at former president Donald Trump in a new video slamming Trump for being a "weak, tubby toddler." However, the video takedown unfairly brought Dolly Parton into the mix, randomly comparing aspects of Trump to the iconic country music icon.
The comedic clip — shot like a political ad and filmed as part of a segment for "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" — features a svelte, ripped Bautista working out and sparring in a boxing gym, before addressing the camera directly to direct a flurry of insults and comical observations regarding Trump's persona as a "tough guy." However, the very first remark Bautista makes is, "Just look at him. He wears more make-up than Dolly Parton," before a side-by-side image of Trump and Parton flashes on-screen.
Later in the short video, which aired on October 16, Bautista moves from commenting on Trump's make-up and general weaknesses to his physique. As Bautista shows off his own tough guy image by hitting punching bags and flipping truck tires, he mocks Trump, quipping, "He's got jugs. Big ones. Like Dolly Parton." Again, a side-by-side image of Trump and Parton appears. While the video was met with a gale of laughter from the audience, it's unclear why exactly so many references to Parton were made in the first place.
What Dolly Parton has said about Donald Trump and politics in the past
While Dave Bautista and the video segment — created by "Jimmy Kimmel Live!" writer Jesse Joyce — doesn't directly insult Dolly Parton, it is curious that her name was invoked multiple times in an effort to insult Donald Trump. Parton is known for wearing quite a bit of elaborate and colorful make-up and for her physique, but the choice of Parton over any other celebrity was interesting, especially because she has intentionally stayed far from politics throughout her career.
Parton has, time and again, opted not to comment directly on politics or to publicly endorse candidates. However, she has stirred controversy with right-wing politicians for some of her humanist and philanthropic endeavors. She has spoken out about acceptance for the trans community, she's donated millions to different charities, and she has been an outspoken feminist for decades.
Notably, she refused an offer of the Presidential Medal of Freedom twice during Trump's administration. However, she explained to Today that it wasn't necessarily because of her political leanings but rather bad timing and a general desire to stay away from the political trappings of such an award. "I couldn't accept it because my husband was ill, and then they asked me again about it, and I wouldn't travel because of the COVID," Parton said in February 2021. "Now I feel like if I take it, I'll be doing politics, so I'm not sure." Given her own staunch refusal to wade into such murky waters, it's unfortunate that the queen of country music was dragged into this recent political takedown.