Where Was Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy When He Died? What We Know About Their Relationship

Liam Payne was visiting Argentina when he died on October 16, 2024 after sustaining injuries in a fall. Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, reportedly began the trip together on September 30. One major impetus for going to the country is that they were there to attend a Niall Horan concert. Horan and Payne had been part of the successful boy band One Direction, and, as evidenced by Payne's last Instagram post, he'd been thinking about the group during his final days. However, by October 14, Cassidy decided to return to the United States while Payne stayed in Argentina.

Advertisement

"I was so ready to leave," Cassidy confessed in a TikTok video. "Love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long." Cassidy works as an influencer, and travel-related posts are a big part of her brand. She then explained that the trip had lasted about nine days longer than she originally anticipated, so she decided to go back to Florida. "I was so happy to be home," she admitted. "It was just so relieving."

Prior to her departure, Cassidy had shared a bunch of still pics from the trip. The montage began with Cassidy on a horse, and ended with Payne getting ready to ride. "I am very grateful for the simple things in life," she captioned the photo, along with heart emojis. As of this writing, Cassidy hasn't made any social media posts about her boyfriend's tragic death.

Advertisement