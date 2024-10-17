Where Was Liam Payne's Girlfriend Kate Cassidy When He Died? What We Know About Their Relationship
Liam Payne was visiting Argentina when he died on October 16, 2024 after sustaining injuries in a fall. Payne and his girlfriend, Kate Cassidy, reportedly began the trip together on September 30. One major impetus for going to the country is that they were there to attend a Niall Horan concert. Horan and Payne had been part of the successful boy band One Direction, and, as evidenced by Payne's last Instagram post, he'd been thinking about the group during his final days. However, by October 14, Cassidy decided to return to the United States while Payne stayed in Argentina.
"I was so ready to leave," Cassidy confessed in a TikTok video. "Love South America, but I hate staying in one place for too long." Cassidy works as an influencer, and travel-related posts are a big part of her brand. She then explained that the trip had lasted about nine days longer than she originally anticipated, so she decided to go back to Florida. "I was so happy to be home," she admitted. "It was just so relieving."
Prior to her departure, Cassidy had shared a bunch of still pics from the trip. The montage began with Cassidy on a horse, and ended with Payne getting ready to ride. "I am very grateful for the simple things in life," she captioned the photo, along with heart emojis. As of this writing, Cassidy hasn't made any social media posts about her boyfriend's tragic death.
Payne was captivated by Cassidy from the start
Liam Payne and Kate Cassidy's romance started in October 2022. Cassidy was 23, and she'd just started working at a friend's club. Although she got a heads-up that Payne was there, Cassidy was still star struck. "I was pretty much freaking out," she admitted in a TikTok video. "I like walked up halfway and then stopped and turned around. I guess we made awkward eye contact for a second." Payne was instantly smitten and determined to get Cassidy's phone number. As she served him, they got comfortably chatty. Cassidy didn't even realize Payne was interested in her at first. Once he did get her number, Payne was thwarted by the difficulties of texting a U.S. number from his U.K. cell phone, and the fact that Cassidy's phone was off. Luckily, they connected the next day and went on their first date. Payne even altered his travel plans so he could stay three days longer to spend time with her.
Before he and Cassidy got together, Payne had been in a tumultuous relationship with Maya Henry until May 2022. While Payne had expressed his difficulties with relationships during one of his breakups with Henry, he seemed to have an easier time with Cassidy. Payne's feelings for Cassidy quickly deepened after they'd been together a few months. "I've never felt a love like I do for Katelyn. We make each other better people," he wrote in a December 2022 Instagram story (via Daily Mail).
Cassidy and Payne shared many sweet moments
Throughout her romance with Liam Payne, Kate Cassidy gave her social media followers glimpses of their life together. In November 2023, Cassidy revealed that she had been a fan of Payne since she was 10. In a November 2023 TikTok video, she revealed a drawing she'd made of the former One Direction singer during her early fandom. Then she opened the door of her childhood bedroom to reveal the present-day Payne lounging on her bed.
During their relationship, Cassidy got to meet some of Payne's former One Direction bandmates. In March 2023, the couple attended Louis Tomlinson's documentary premiere. "I'm so glad I got to share those moments with you watching your best friend, even the tearful ones," Cassidy wrote on Instagram, captioning a photo of her and Payne on the red carpet. Then, in October 2024, just two weeks before Payne died, they went to Niall Horan's concert. Cassidy posted a TikTok video of the experience, including footage of her and Payne embracing and dancing together at the show.
Of course, besides these glitzy, star studded events, the couple also relished life's regular moments. "He drags me to bowling at least four times a week," Cassidy captioned a TikTok video. This pastime also held special significance in their relationship, since Payne and Cassidy bowled together on their first date.