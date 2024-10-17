Liam Payne's Complete Relationship History

Before Liam Payne's tragic death in October 2024, he was almost as famous for his private life as his music. The singer was involved in a string of high-profile relationships after finding fame as one-fifth of One Direction, including being romantically linked to the likes of Naomi Campbell and Cheryl Cole.

Payne would often speak openly about his romances, including sharing his hopes to get married. The star told Attitude in 2015 that he and his then-girlfriend Sophia Smith had spoken about tying the knot. He later referred to Cole, the mother of his son, Bear, as his wife multiple times, despite the two never publicly confirming they were even engaged.

But Payne was also aware of his shortcomings in love. In June 2021, he explained during an interview with "The Diary of a CEO" that "I've just been not been very good at relationships and I know what my pattern of things is with relationships. I feel at this point I'm just not very good at them. So I just need to work on myself before I put myself onto somebody else." Sadly though, the star didn't get the time he deserved to find The One and walk down the aisle, though he did enjoy a series of years-long romances.

