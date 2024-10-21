The Heartbreaking Reason Selena Gomez Avoids Sleeping In Her Bedroom

Superstar Selena Gomez has been a household name since she was a teenager. She has not only made a career for herself as an actor and singer, but she happens to have one of the most popular cosmetics brands in the world, Rare Beauty. What's more, she uses her massive platform to speak about the struggles that she faces with mental illness and self-esteem issues.

Advertisement

In October 2024, Gomez opened up about one struggle in particular. At WonderMind's Mental Fitness Summit for World Mental Health Day, the pop powerhouse shared that she avoids a room in her home that should be a safe space. "I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time," she said, as reported by Us Weekly. "I am a very anxious person. It's kind of like doomsday, and I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it's really impactful."

Her bedroom, part of the home that Gomez purchased in April 2020, can be seen in the documentary "My Mind & Me." The doc gave viewers a look into Gomez's daily life, career, mental health struggles, and lupus diagnosis. Since the release of the documentary, Gomez has continued to advocate for mental health awareness. In 2022, Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey, co-founded WonderMind, a platform that houses mental health conversations and resources.

Advertisement