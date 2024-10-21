The Heartbreaking Reason Selena Gomez Avoids Sleeping In Her Bedroom
Superstar Selena Gomez has been a household name since she was a teenager. She has not only made a career for herself as an actor and singer, but she happens to have one of the most popular cosmetics brands in the world, Rare Beauty. What's more, she uses her massive platform to speak about the struggles that she faces with mental illness and self-esteem issues.
In October 2024, Gomez opened up about one struggle in particular. At WonderMind's Mental Fitness Summit for World Mental Health Day, the pop powerhouse shared that she avoids a room in her home that should be a safe space. "I actually don't even sleep in my bedroom anymore, because I associate it with such a really dark time," she said, as reported by Us Weekly. "I am a very anxious person. It's kind of like doomsday, and I think having a positive conversation with yourself, even if that sounds weird, it's really impactful."
Her bedroom, part of the home that Gomez purchased in April 2020, can be seen in the documentary "My Mind & Me." The doc gave viewers a look into Gomez's daily life, career, mental health struggles, and lupus diagnosis. Since the release of the documentary, Gomez has continued to advocate for mental health awareness. In 2022, Gomez and her mom, Mandy Teefey, co-founded WonderMind, a platform that houses mental health conversations and resources.
Selena Gomez has made her mental health a priority
Selena Gomez has done a lot to protect her own mental health. In 2020, she revealed she had been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and had stayed in a psychiatric hospital for care. "I have problems with depression and anxiety, and I found it difficult for me to be me," she told InStyle in 2022 (via People). She's continued to look out for her work well-being, even stepping back from Instagram when it gets to be too much. "Taking a break from social media was the best decision that I've ever made for my mental health. ... I have a much better relationship with myself," she said. Dialectical behavior therapy and medication have also been major game-changers for Gomez. "I'm ready for it all—it's just now I'm properly medicated," she quipped in Vanity Fair in September 2024.
It's no stretch to say Gomez has overcome a lot to get where she is today, and she only continues to keep moving forward. In 2024, she received her first Emmy nomination for her work on Hulu series "Only Murders In the Building." On the entrepreneurial side, Gomez has officially become a billionaire thanks to the popularity of her Rare Beauty brand. And her personal life seems to be in good shape too as Gomez has found love with music producer Benny Blanco. While Gomez's past high-profile relationships didn't pan out, things with Blanco seem to be different. "I've never been loved this way," Gomez told Vanity Fair. "He's just been a light. A complete light in my life."
If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.