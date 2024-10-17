Trump's Take On Barron's Dating Life Proves He's Entirely Out Of Touch With Kids

Whenever former President Donald Trump talks about Barron Trump, it often seems like he doesn't know his youngest son as well as one might think. He focuses on surface-level things, like mentioning Barron's looks or commenting on his height, rather than delving deeper. Now that the 18-year-old is a freshman in college at New York University, folks have plenty of questions about the youngest Trump sibling. Unsurprisingly, though, Donald is as cagey about his answers as ever. When asked about Barron's dating life, Donald didn't give the impression that he was a particularly in-the-know dad.

On the October 17 episode of the PBD Podcast, host Patrick Bet-David asked about Barron. "Is he good with the ladies in school at NYU? Is he there yet?" he asked. "No, I'm not sure he's there yet. No. I'm not sure; I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet," Donald replied. Bet-David noted that Barron is "a good looking guy" with which Donald agreed. Ultimately, he said, "I have good kids. My kids are good." As is typical, Donald didn't divulge much about Barron, and it didn't seem like he necessarily knew the answer to the question. Barron seemingly prefers to stay private, so it is possible that Donald attempts to avoid talking too much about him publicly. That said, most private 18-year-olds would likely prefer that their parents didn't reveal on a podcast that they've never had a romantic relationship before.

