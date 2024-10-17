Trump's Take On Barron's Dating Life Proves He's Entirely Out Of Touch With Kids
Whenever former President Donald Trump talks about Barron Trump, it often seems like he doesn't know his youngest son as well as one might think. He focuses on surface-level things, like mentioning Barron's looks or commenting on his height, rather than delving deeper. Now that the 18-year-old is a freshman in college at New York University, folks have plenty of questions about the youngest Trump sibling. Unsurprisingly, though, Donald is as cagey about his answers as ever. When asked about Barron's dating life, Donald didn't give the impression that he was a particularly in-the-know dad.
On the October 17 episode of the PBD Podcast, host Patrick Bet-David asked about Barron. "Is he good with the ladies in school at NYU? Is he there yet?" he asked. "No, I'm not sure he's there yet. No. I'm not sure; I don't think he's had a girlfriend yet," Donald replied. Bet-David noted that Barron is "a good looking guy" with which Donald agreed. Ultimately, he said, "I have good kids. My kids are good." As is typical, Donald didn't divulge much about Barron, and it didn't seem like he necessarily knew the answer to the question. Barron seemingly prefers to stay private, so it is possible that Donald attempts to avoid talking too much about him publicly. That said, most private 18-year-olds would likely prefer that their parents didn't reveal on a podcast that they've never had a romantic relationship before.
Donald Trump stuck to his typical script when discussing Barron
While broaching the topic of his love life was the most hard-hitting question about Barron Trump in Donald Trump's PBD Podcast interview, the second-time presidential hopeful did have a bit more to say about his youngest son. When he first brought Barron up, Patrick Bet-David mentioned that Melania Trump reportedly calls him "little Donald." Donald took this opportunity to note his most commonly mentioned fact about Barron, saying, "He's not so little — pretty tall guy." Bet-David went on to ask, "What can you tell us about Barron from your point of view?" "Well, he's very ... he's very smart. He's a good student and all that — goes to a great school and does really well. And, he's a very nice guy," Donald replied. He added, "He doesn't mind being alone, but he's somebody that gets along with people."
Donald seemed careful not to give too many details about his son one way or the other, despite Bet-David's apparent interest in him. Donald, of course, seems to enjoy bragging whenever an opportunity arises, so it comes as a surprise that he never seems to jump at the opportunity to discuss Barron in more detail. Yet, his perpetually vague and formal responses to questions about Barron always seem to imply that the father and son may not be particularly close.