Everything Donald Trump Revealed About His Son Barron Over The Years

Donald Trump married his third wife, Melania Knauss, in January 2005. Less than a year later, she was pregnant with their first child together. "He came home [one day last August], and I told him he'd be a daddy. And his reaction was ... at first he needed to take it in," Melania told People in 2006. The man who would become one of the most controversial presidents in American history told the magazine, "I expected we were going to have children, so I wasn't totally surprised. But I was surprised by the speed of it. It happened very quickly."

Advertisement

The child in question came to be named Barron. Although older siblings like Ivanka Trump, Donald Trump Jr., and Eric Trump were heavily involved in their father's administration — the first time around, anyway; Ivanka has chosen to step back from the 2024 campaign — Barron, who was still a kid at the time, mostly stayed out of the spotlight. Now that he's officially an adult, however, his role seems to have changed.

In July 2024, Barron made his campaign rally debut in Doral, Florida. During his speech, Donald suggested the public would be seeing a lot more of his son. "You're pretty popular, he might be more popular than Don and Eric, we gotta talk about this," he quipped, per The Hill. Of course, this wasn't the first time Donald's spoken about his youngest child. Here's what else the former president has said about Barron Trump.

Advertisement