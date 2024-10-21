Everything We Know About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Private Wedding

After Ben Affleck was with Jennifer Lopez the first time, he began a long relationship with Jennifer Garner. Affleck first met Garner on the set of "Pearl Harbor" in 2000, but they didn't start dating until 2004. The following year, Affleck popped the question with a 4.5-carat Harry Winston engagement ring.

On June 29, 2005, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck wed in a private ceremony at a resort in Turks and Caicos. At the beachfront ceremony, Garner wore a long wedding dress with a green sash, and her hair was pulled back and adorned with a veil. Affleck donned a cream-colored suit to complement the bride's white dress. The ceremony was so small that not even Affleck's long-time best friend, Matt Damon, attended. The only other people in attendance were Victor Garber, Garner's "Alias" co-star, and his husband. Garber also acted as the officiant for the ceremony. "[I]t was an incredible honor and one of the most special events of my life," Garber later told Entertainment Weekly. "It's embedded in my heart."

After the nuptials, the couple joyfully ran right into the ocean to celebrate. "We were able to have a beautiful, private wedding, and I couldn't be happier," Garner told InStyle in 2005 (via Today). Clearly, the quiet event was everything they'd dreamed of.