Everything We Know About Ben Affleck And Jennifer Garner's Private Wedding
After Ben Affleck was with Jennifer Lopez the first time, he began a long relationship with Jennifer Garner. Affleck first met Garner on the set of "Pearl Harbor" in 2000, but they didn't start dating until 2004. The following year, Affleck popped the question with a 4.5-carat Harry Winston engagement ring.
On June 29, 2005, Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck wed in a private ceremony at a resort in Turks and Caicos. At the beachfront ceremony, Garner wore a long wedding dress with a green sash, and her hair was pulled back and adorned with a veil. Affleck donned a cream-colored suit to complement the bride's white dress. The ceremony was so small that not even Affleck's long-time best friend, Matt Damon, attended. The only other people in attendance were Victor Garber, Garner's "Alias" co-star, and his husband. Garber also acted as the officiant for the ceremony. "[I]t was an incredible honor and one of the most special events of my life," Garber later told Entertainment Weekly. "It's embedded in my heart."
After the nuptials, the couple joyfully ran right into the ocean to celebrate. "We were able to have a beautiful, private wedding, and I couldn't be happier," Garner told InStyle in 2005 (via Today). Clearly, the quiet event was everything they'd dreamed of.
Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck's special wedding guest
One more special guest at the wedding ceremony was none other than Jennifer Garner's adorable baby bump. The nuptials took place when Garner was four months pregnant with her and Ben Affleck's first child. The couple hadn't yet announced that they were expecting but fans were thrilled when they announced not only their marriage but their pregnancy as well.
Garner and Affleck managed to pull off a totally secret wedding — and that's no small feat, especially given all of the eyes that were on Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's first engagement. Although their friends and family members might've been disappointed to miss out on the nuptials, the private ceremony felt right for Garner and Affleck at that time. As Kevin Smith, director and longtime pal of Ben Affleck, told People, "They didn't need or want a crowd. They just wanted each other."
Affleck and Garner divorced in 2018 after separating a few years prior, but they've remained in each other's lives. As Garner told Vanity Fair in 2016, "I married him and I would go back and remake that decision. I ran down the beach to him, and I would again."