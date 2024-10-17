Mitzi Gaynor, South Pacific Star, Dead At 93
Mitzi Gaynor, who is known for starring in the musical film "South Pacific," has unfortunately passed away. Gaynor, born Francesca Marlene de Czanyi von Gerber, was 93 years old at the time of her death. Rene Reyes and Shane Rosamonda, members of Gaynor's publicity team, publicly announced her death via a heartfelt X, formerly Twitter, post.
Gaynor was born on September 4, 1931, in Chicago, Illinois, and showed a great interest in show business from a young age. Both of Gaynor's parents were artists; her mother's specialty was dancing while her father's was music, but they always encouraged her dream to be successful in the arts. When Gaynor was 11 years old, her parents moved her from Detroit to Hollywood, where her career began. While speaking to CBS News, Gaynor explained that a dance teacher inspired her family's move. "Detroit, the Silver Studios, Madame Kathryn Etienne. When I was 11, she said, 'Mitzi's gonna go to Hollywood and become a star,'" Gaynor declared.
Prior to lending her talents to "South Pacific" in 1958, Gaynor became more recognizable in the 50s for appearing in the 1954 film "There's No Business Like Show Business," opposite Marilyn Monroe, and in 1957's "The Joker Is Wild," with Frank Sinatra. In the '60s and '70s, Gaynor transitioned from film to stage and television, performing in her own televised variety specials after appearing on "The Ed Sullivan Show" and "The Frank Sinatra Show." Starting in 2008, Gaynor toured with her one-woman extravaganza "Mitzi ... Razzle Dazzle! My Life Behind the Sequins."
The statement regarding Mitzi Gaynor's death
Mitzi Gaynor's managers released an endearing statement celebrating the monumental life of the singer and actor on X, formerly Twitter, which reads, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved friend and client Mitzi Gaynor. She passed away peacefully today of natural causes at the age of 93. For eight decades she entertained audiences in films, on television and on the stage. She truly enjoyed every moment of her professional career and the great privilege of being an entertainer."
The statement continued with a heart-wrenchingly sweet nod to the fact that Gaynor's historic achievements in film and television will be long remembered. "We take great comfort in the fact that her creative legacy will endure through her many magical performances captured on film and video, through her recordings and especially through the love and support audiences around the world have shared so generously with her throughout her life and career," the statement concluded. Gaynor was married to film producer Jack Bean from 1954 until his death in 2006. The couple did not have children.
Like Gaynor, many other actors also tackled roles in stage productions of the iconic musical "South Pacific" throughout the years, including the late Sean Connery, the late soap actor John Gabriel, and Hallmark actor Eloise Mumford.